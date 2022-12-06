Murder Caught On Camera In Bengaluru: Man Stoned To Death By Group Of 6 in KP Agrahara, Flee From Scene

In the 1.40-minute footage, the group of men can be seen taking turns in hitting the man with the stone. None of the attackers have been identified yet. The victim is said to be a resident of Badami area.

Bengaluru: Three men and three woman allegedly murdered a 30-year-old person by smashing his head with a stone outside a medical shop in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. The video footage, which is now going viral on social media, shows the group dragging the deceased, identified as Balappa, before smashing his head with a stone.

The murder that took place on Deccember 2 at around 12:30 AM, shows a group cornering a man who was sitting down in KP Agrahara locality of the city after a brief agrument, one of them picks up a massive store while the other pin the victim down.

None of the attackers have been identified yet. The victim is said to be a resident of Badami area.

A local resident heard screams and came out from his residence. He noticed three men and three women fleeing from the spot. He alerted police, who shifted the body to Victoria Hospital.