Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Flooded By Overnight Rainfall, Government Issues Statement

The government, in its statement, said that the villagers blocked the drain path near Ramanagara stretch where the waterlogging was observed.

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Sunday issued a clarification after the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi a few days ago, got inundated after a night of heavy rainfall. The government, in its statement, said that the villagers blocked the drain path near Ramanagara stretch where the waterlogging was observed.

“Villagers of Madapura and others have tried to shortcut access to enter their agriculture lands & village at Km.42+640 by blocking the drain with soil for a width of 3m to make their own pathway from service road resulting in inundation of road due to blockage of drainage path. The pathway constructed by the Villagers for their access was removed on March 18 early morning itself.” the statement read.

Newly inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway by Narendra Modi. It’s condition after 6 days of inauguration. Masterstroke. pic.twitter.com/xa04AB62HK — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) March 18, 2023

Have a look at the newly opened Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway which couldn’t withstand moderate rain, Never hurry & rush to open incomplete expressways for elections 👇 pic.twitter.com/SGGwKOSSyX — YSR (@ysathishreddy) March 18, 2023

The Ramanagara stretch on the Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway, on Saturday morning, witnessed waterlogging after a moderate spell of rains in the outskirts of Bengaluru. Reports suggest that the waterlogging affected the traffic and caused bumper-to-bumper accidents as well. Notably, this is the same underbridge that flooded last year when Karnataka received unprecedented rains.

To recall, the same stretch was flooded following heavy rainfall in August last year. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who had visited the road in January this year, had said that a technical team was looking into the issue. “We will ensure that it does not repeat. A road safety audit is also being carried out to prevent road accidents on the stretch,” he had said.

NHAI in series of tweets said that it has taken immediate measures to address water drainage issue on the Bengaluru – Mysuru Expressway. “The region experienced heavier than usual rainfall, resulting in inundation below animal underpass due to blockage of drainage path by the villagers. Villagers of Madapura tried to create shortcut access to their fields by blocking the drain with soil to make their own pathway, resulting in inundation of road due to the blockage,” it said.

From Mandya, tomorrow, 12th March, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway would be dedicated to the nation. The foundation stone for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway would also be laid. These projects will boost connectivity and socio-economic growth. pic.twitter.com/VC4P0Lau7C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2023

PM Modi Inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Project

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 118-km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project earlier this month. The expressway will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around three hours to about 75 minutes. The Rs 8,480 crore project involves six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275.

