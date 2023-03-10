Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Inauguration Date, Route, Distance And Other Details Here

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Inauguration Date, Route, Distance And Other Details Here

Prime Minister said the expressway will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory. “An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Inauguration Date, Route, Distance And Other Details Here

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: In a piece of good news for commuters, travelling between Bengaluru to Mysuru is going to get easier and smoother. The construction of the Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway, which encompasses a portion of NH-275, also entails the development of four rail overbridges, 9 significant bridges and 89 underpasses and overpasses. The corridor is expected to bring down travel time between some of the most popular Karnataka cities from 3 hours to 90 minutes or less. The NHAI has expanded the National Highway 275 to a 10-lane road, including the expressway.

The 118 km long expressway project which has been constructed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2023.

You may like to read

Earlier, PM Modi highlighted the importance of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway connectivity project in contributing to the growth of Karnataka’s trajectory. He said so while responding to a tweet thread by Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari wherein he spoke about how the expressway will improve accessibility to regions such as Shrirangpatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala, thereby bolstering their tourism potential.

“An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory,” PM Modi said.

An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory. https://t.co/9sci1sVSCB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2023

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Route Map

There will be 69 bus bays, 49 underpasses, 13 overpasses, and fencing on either side of the access-controlled, 6-lane roadway to provide a free and uninterrupted trip.

The Bangalore Mysore expressway route would include a greenfield bypass.

There will be a 22 km bypass for Ramanagaram and Channapatana combined, an 8 km bypass for Mandya, a 10 km bypass for Srirangapatana, and a 4 km bypass for Maddur.

Additionally, Bidadi will have a 7 km bypass, and commuters travelling between the two cities can skip all these major towns.

The expressway is constructed as part of the Union Government’s flagship Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP). However, bikes, autos and other slow-speed vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the expressway.

Bengaluru-Mysore Expressway Benefits

Covers Bangalore to Mysore distance within 90 minutes instead of 3 hours

The construction of 59 over and underpasses will lessen traffic congestion and provide road safety

Amplify the national economy, improve connectivity and reduce pollution

Will draw investors to the city

Accelerate the city’s development and growth

It will add value and increase urbanisation

Beneficial for real estate Last month, the Prime Minister dedicated the Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of Delhi Mumbai Expressway to the nation. The section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from about 5 hours to about 3.5 hours.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.