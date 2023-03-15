Home

Karnataka

KSRTC Hikes Bus Fare Between Bengaluru and Mysuru, Check New Rates Here

The decision to raise KSRTC bus fares comes immediately after National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) began collecting tolls on a part of the newly opened 199-km Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has increased the bus fares between Bengaluru and Mysuru. The decision to raise the bus fares comes immediately after National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) began collecting tolls on a part of the newly opened 199-km Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

Now, KSRTC would levy a Rs 15 fee on passengers travelling on Karnataka Sarige buses, Rs 18 on Rajahamsa buses, and Rs 20 on multi-axle and other buses. Meanwhile, trucks/buses (two axles) have to pay Rs 460 (one-way) and Rs 690 (round trip within 24 hours). The monthly pass (50 single trips) for a bus costs Rs 15,325. The toll would be collected at the Kaniminike toll plaza.

KSRTC is one of the largest public transport providers in India and operates 28 lakh kilometers through its 8000 schedules and carrying 28 lakh passengers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.