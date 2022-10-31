Namma Metro: Bengaluru’s Namma Metro will commence a WhatsApp-based QR ticketing service soon. On Monday, the new partnership between WhatsApp and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was announced.Also Read - WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature Showing Profile Photos In Group Chats. Deets Here

"The process of making the payment is a seamless experience that gives users the option to pay without leaving the WhatsApp chat interface. After choosing their travel details, users are given the option to pay using payments on WhatsApp by authenticating the transaction using their UPI pin," the BMRCL said.

It is important to note that the chatbot is integrated with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) powered payments on WhatsApp. allow 'Namma Metro' commuters to purchase tickets and recharge their travel pass right within WhatsApp.

As per BMRCL, it is the first transit service globally to enable end-to-end QR ticketing on WhatsApp.

Things to know about the service: