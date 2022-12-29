Bengaluru: Namma Metro Services To Be Extended Till 2am On New Year’s Eve

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that Namma metro services will be extended till 2am on New Year's Eve. Restaurants, pubs, will be closed after 1am.

Namma Metro train services will be available till 2am on January 01, 2023.

Bengaluru: Metro train services in the city will be extended till 1 am on New Year’s Eve, announced Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in accordance with the city police department’s rules.

Anjum Parvez, managing director of BMRCL, stated that the last train will leave the terminal stations from 1.15am or 1.30 am and reach the respective destinations by 2 am. The BMRCL has extended one hour more to facilitate travel for party revellers who have been directed by the police department to wrap up celebrations by 1am.

In view of the New Year’s eve celebrations, the Bengaluru police announced that there will be a strict crackdown on molesters, drug suppliers, traffic violators and other miscreants on December 31. The officials would focus more on ensuring safety of women and children. Announcing a slew of safety and security measures, Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said that restaurants, pubs, resorts, hotels will be allowed to conduct New Year celebrations only till 1am and those violating the deadline will be booked.

As for the traffic restrictions, the traffic police department has decided to restrict and regulate the movement of vehicular traffic and parking of vehicles on MG Road, Brigade Road , Church Street, St Marks Road, Rest House Road and Residency Road on the night intervening between December 31 and January 1.