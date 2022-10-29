Bengaluru: Bengaluru Auto Rickshaw Driver’s Union (ARDU) have come up with a transportation application called ‘Namma Yatri’, which has been been touted as an alternative to other applications like Ola, Uber and Rapido. This is in the wake of increasing discontent over high fares of cab aggregators.Also Read - Ola Teases New Electric Car Ahead of Expected Launch in Early 2024

The application has already emerged as a popular tool in Karnataka capital, with more than 1000 downloads even before its official launch on November 01. The app was inspired by the success of the ‘Yatri’ app in Kerala’s Kochi and has a similar user interface as its rivals. The aim of the application is to provide rides at ‘reasonable prices’ as there will be no commission paid to an aggregator. Also Read - 'Ola Is A Hardworking Company, Not Here to Have Nice Easy Time,' Says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Bengaluru Auto Rickshaw Drivers launched their own App called ‘NAMMA YATRI’ to take on unfair comission charges of Ola/Uber. – ₹30/- fixed platform fees

– No cancellation charges as of now

– Cash Only Namma Bengaluru is next level 💯 — Tech Brainiac (@_techbrainiac) October 27, 2022

Also Read - Uber Brings Electric Cab Rides To Delhi-NCR: Will Taxi Fares Be Less Or More?

HOW IS THE APPLICATION DIFFERENT FROM ITS RIVALS?

The USP of the application is its aggregator-free pricing.

THIS IS HOW THE PRICING WORKS:

After setting your pick-up and drop locations, drivers nearby will send you quotes within a set range.

Usually this involves the government-set base price with an extra ₹10 to ₹30 for the travel distance to your pick-up location.

You can select the best offer from the options and confirm the ride.

The app was developed in partnership with the Beckn Foundation, which is backed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. Other apps like ‘Rook’ might also be launched in the future to counter Ola and Uber.