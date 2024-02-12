Home

New Traffic Rules In Bengaluru Near KLM Fashion Mall, Check Latest Update

New Delhi: Bengaluru is one of the biggest and most populated cities in the country, with most of corporate employees living here, as the Karnataka capital is a hub for corporate offices. The Bengaluru residents surely love their city but one thing that bothers everyone in the city is the Bengaluru Traffic which lasts for long hours, traffic jams take most of the time of the people. If you are a resident of Bengaluru, there is an update for you in terms of Bengaluru Traffic. The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued new traffic rules for the city, for specifically one area, i.e. the area near the KLM Fashion Mall. Read further to know latest update…

New Traffic Rules For Bengaluru

As mentioned earlier, new traffic rules have been announced for Bengaluru, near a specific area. According to the new traffic rules issued by Bengaluru Traffic Police, there is an update, specifically for the area near the KLM Fashion Mall in Marathahalli. It has been informed by the Bengaluru Police that no vehicles will be allowed to take right turns while heading towards Kundalahalli on the Outer Ring Road’s service road.

No Right Turns Allowed Near KLM Fashion Mall

As informed by the local media reports, instead of turning right towards Kundalahalli on the service road of the Outer Ring Road, the vehicles will have to take a left turn at the Marathahalli Bridge; from here, the commuters will have to take a U-turn at the Tulasi Junction so that they can reach Varthur Kodi and Kundalahalli.

In another update, three points within 100 metres of the Sumadhura Nandan Junction have been shu on a trial basis, aiming at reducing the congestion which is caused generally by the vehicular traffic turning simultaneously. To access the Graphite India Road, commuters must take a left turn at the junction from Garudacharpalya.

If you are coming from Ayyappa Nagar, can take a free right turn or a left turn towards Graphite India at the Sumadhura Junction. If you are travelling to Garudacharpalya from ITPL, you can take a right turn from in front of Bhagini Residency Icon Express; in case you are going to Graphite India, you can go straight.

