Bengaluru: The poets of this decade are back with a bang to heal the sorrows of past two years. The sixth edition of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival is all set to stage in late August with 70 artistes in participation. The festival brings together literature enthusiasts from across the city, celebrities and performers are also not far behind. Actors like Deepti Naval and prominent writers and poets like Hussain Haidry and Meena Kandasamy among many others are set to grace the event with their presence.Also Read - Lahore Confidential Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The festival was forced to take the virtual route in 2020 due to the pandemic. Subodh Sankar, organiser and co-founder of bookstore Atta Galatta, is elated that the festival will be back in offline format. He shared with Hindustan Times, “It’s going to be a great culmination of art and self-expression. This year, we have around 70 invitees coming to perform and hold workshops for the audience. All the artistes bring something different and unique to the table, and that’s what Bengaluru Poetry Festival is all about.” Also Read - Deepti Naval on Undergoing Angioplasty After Heart Attack: I Will be Going Back as a Happier Person

What Is In Store This Year:

Around 70 celebrity-artistes including poets, writers, authors and musicians will be performing at the two-day-long event

Panel Discussions with publishers

Workshops for children on poetry writing

This year, emphasis will be on multilingual poetry with an attempt to bridge the gap between readers and cultures. Also Read - Year Ender 2019: Dia Mirza to Arunoday Singh And Ileana D'Cruz, THESE Were Biggest Celebrity Breakups/Splits

Speaking about what’s in store for the attendees, festival director, writer-editor, Shinie Antony says, “Every edition is different from each other by design, permutations, the sheer force of new compositions and new incoming voices. This year we have our multilingual features in place as well as an electric charge of hard truths and cultural changes at once.”

Check Dates, Venue, Time, Schedule Here:

Where: The Leela Palace, 23, HAL Old Airport Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Kodihalli

When: August 27 and 28

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Registration and Schedule: https://bengalurupoetryfestival.org/

Poet Akhil Katyal, who will be conducting a workshop on ghazal writing in English, told Hindustan Times, “I am very excited to be back in the space amid poets. This is my first time doing a workshop for them but I’ve already got so many people enquiring about it and I’m looking forward to interacting with all kinds of poets this year. The Bengaluru poetry scene is extremely encouraging. At the festival, you can expect to see a side to all the poets which is goofy and silly!”