Power Cuts In Bengaluru On January 18, 19 Likely; Check Reason, Timings And List Of Affected Areas

Selected areas of Bengaluru may face power cut on January 18 and January 19, 2024. Check timings, list of affected areas and reason for power outage..

Power Cut In Bengaluru (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Bengaluru is one of the busiest and most crowded cities of the country is often referred to as the ‘corporate capital’ of India where most corporate offices stand. If you are a resident of Bengaluru or will be in the city tomorrow and/or day after tomorrow, i.e. January 18 and January 19, 2024 then this news update is for you. The Karnataka capital is likely to face scheduled power cuts or power outages in the city on January 18 and 19 due to various maintenance and repair works undertaken by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM). Read to know why there is a power cut in Bengaluru and what are the areas affected by the power outage in Bengaluru…

Bengaluru Power Cut Reason

As mentioned earlier, several parts of the city are most likely going to experience power cut on January 18 and January 19, 2024 because BESCOM has undertaken maintenance and repair works. Among other works, the periodical projects include line maintenance, modernisation, renovation, shifting of poles, shifting cables from overhead to underground, Ring Main Unit (RMU) maintenance, Jalasiri 24×7 water supply work, tree trimming and underground cable damage rectification.

Power Cut In Bengaluru: Timings, Affected Areas

The power outage in Bengaluru will most likely occur between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM but certain maintenance jobs may be completed earlier than predicted. The list of areas that may be affected by the power outages in the city, as written in a Hindustan Times report, include..

Hirehalli Industrial Area, BM Palya, Karekallu Palya, Basavapatna, Basaveshwara Badavane, SS Mutt, Chikkahalli, Sannappana Palya, Sangapura, Kolihalli, Nandihalli, Pemmanahalli, Channenahalli, Harivanapura, Gollarahati, Chikkabellavi, Karalupalya, Dodderi, Doddaveeranhalli, Ranganapalya, Lakkanahalli, Palighatti, Maidanahalli, Kalenahalli Suddekunte, Mouneshwara Badavane, Jayanagara, Shamanur, JH Patel Badavane, Jarikatte, Mudahadadi, Hale And Hosa Kundawada, Basapura, Hale and Hosa Chikkanahalli, Yaragunta, Ashokanagara, Karur CMC Limit, Chittanahalli, B. Kalapanahalli, Doddabudihalli, Chikkabudihal, Devaratti, Amruthnagara Village, Obbajihalli, Kadalebalu Village, Anjaneya Nagara, Gonivada, Hoovinamadu, Thimmappa, Nagarasahalli, Jadaganalli Village, Kote Road, Teachers Colony, Iudp Layout, Heggere, Yemmehatti, Hampanuru, Kolal, Annehal, Godabnahalli, Nandipura, Sondekola, Kakkeru, Mahadevanakatte, Konanuru, Alghatta, Chikkenhalli, Alagavai, Halavudara, Obalapura, Siddapura, D Madakaripura, Doddiganalli, Basavanashivakere, Hirekabbigere, Turuvanuru, Kadabanakatte, Doddaghtta, Upparhatti, Gonur, Mutaiyanhatti, Belaghatta, Malladihalli, R Nulenur, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli Talya, Venkateshapura, Hulikere, Kainodu, Mathod, Karehalli, Vasanthanarasapura, Chikkapete, Mandipete, Dibburu, PR Nagara, GCR Colony, Vinayakanagara, BG Palya, Haronahalli, Srirama Nagara, Horapete, Ariyoor Panchayath Limit, Galigenally Panchayath Limit, Nagavalli Panchayath Limit, Konehalli, Mathihalli, Bidaregudi, Nagathihalli, Vidyanagara, Kanchagatta, Shadaksharamata, Madihalli, Madenur, Halepalya, Annapura, Sarthavalli, Nelagondanahalli, Alur, Byranayakanahalli, Harisamudra, Bandihalli, Echanur Water Supply, Puttamadihalli, Tippunagara, Ayarahalli Donkihalli, Talakere, Hiredonkihallli, D Kalkere, Chikkagoragatta, Doddagoragatta, Chimmanahalli, Kurubarahalli, Siddanahatti, Haladevarahatti, Hawala, Kodigehalli, Chikkaturuvekere, T Hosalli, Mallagatta, Anekere, Nayakanagatta, Kolagatta, Bhuvanahalli, Marasandara, Melanahalli, Rayappanapalya, Salakatte, Muddenahalli, Bangaragere, Papanakona, Hosakere, Siddaramanagara, Hesarahalli, Gowdanahalli, Dugadihalli, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Hanumnathanagara, Forest Office, RMC, Krishna Nagar, KSRTC Depot Back, By Pass Pertrol Bunk, Saraswathi Badavane, Arasikere, Tumakunte, Kondapura, Gujjarahalli, Rangasamudra, Govardanagiri, Karl Marx Nagar, Siddarameshwar Nagar, Indira Nagar, Kanchiganal, Malahal, Hullehal, Bastihalli, Yalgodu, Guttinadu, Gulaiyanhatti, Chikkaguntanuru, Doddaghatta, Thandaga and Kabbala.

