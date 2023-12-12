Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Power Cut: Residents To Face Planned Electricity Cut From Dec 12-14; Check Affected Areas, Timings

Bengaluru: Bengaluru city is set to experience scheduled power disruptions this week as power supply companies including the BESCOM and the KPTCL are in the midst of finishing several maintenance and repair works. Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10 AM and 5 PM from today till December 14.

According to a report in HT, these maintenance works include jungle clearance, renovation, modernisation, DTC structure maintenance, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, Ring Main Unit (RMU) maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24×7 water supply work and underground cable damage rectification, among many others.

Bengaluru Power Outage December 12

Yelahanka Old Town, New Town, Industrial Layout, 4th & 5th Phase, Chikka Bommasandra, Ananthapura, Puttenahalli, Ramagondanahalli, Kempanahalli, Hirekogaluru, Somanahalu, Belliganudu, Gollarahalli, Doddamallapura, Chikkakogalu, Geddalahatti, Mangenahalli, Bheemanare, Thanigere, Uppanayakanahalli, Maradi, Kakanuru, Santhebennur, Aralikatte, Dodderikatte, Kulenuru, Shivakulenuru, Kondadahalli, Chikkoda, Gonur, Mutaiyanhatti, Belaghatta, Haykal, Hirehalli Industrial Area, Hirehalli, BM Palya, Karekallu Palya, Basavapatna, Basaveshwara Badavane, SS Mutt, Chikkahalli, Sannappana Palya, Sangapura, Kolihalli, Nandihalli, Pemmanahalli, Bandihalli, Bommenahalli, Ennegere, Sabbenahalli Uppinakatte, Purdakatte, Handanakere, Ramagatta, Basapura, Malladihalli, R Nulenur Talya, Venkateshapura And Hulikere.

Bengaluru Power Outage December 13

NRI Layout, Subbaiyanpalaya, Bilishivale, Banjara Layout, Doddagubbi, Chellikere, Beravara, Kodagavalli, Hunsekatte, Gollarahatti, Sadarahalli, Neelaiyanhatti, Hirehalli Industrial Area, Hirehalli, BM Palya, Karekallu Palya, Basavapatna, Basaveshwara Badavane, SS Mutt, Chikkahalli, Sannappana Palya, Sangapura, Kolihalli, Nandihalli, Pemmanahalli, Bandihalli, Yeshwantpur, Malleswaram, Bhel, Mattikere, Belagur and Ballasamudra.

Bengaluru Power Outage December 14

Mouneshwara Badavane, Jayanagara and its surrounding areas, AK Ashram Road, Devagowda Road, R.T. Nagar 1st Block, Thimmaiah Garden, Modi Garden, Military Area, Veerannapalya, Lumbini Garden, Bwssb Sewage Plant, Mariyannaplaya, Coffee Board L/o, Kempapura, Dasarahalli, Maruthi L/o, Buvaneshwari Nagar, Bel Corporate Office, Chankya L/o, Nagawara, M. S. Ramaiah North City, Thanisandra Main Road, Ashirwad Nagar, Amarjyothi L/o , Rachen Halli Main Road, Mestry Palya, Royal Enclave, Sri Rampura Village, Vhbcs L/o, Jojappa L/o, 17th Cross Govindpura, Byrappa L/o, Rajankunte, Marasandra Vilage, Bytha Vilage, Adivishwanthapura Village, Gatinaganahalli Village, Kmf Industry, Bathi Industries, Guddada Camp, Church Camp, Hale Bathi, Doddabathi Village Limit, Basapura, Hale Chikkanahalli, Hosa Chikkanahalli, Obbajihalli, Hosa Kadalebalu, Hale Kadalebalu Village, Yaravanagathihalli and Yaravanagathihalli Camp Village.

