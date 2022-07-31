Bengaluru: Parts of India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru will face power supply disruption on Sunday (July 31). The city has been facing power outages in several areas for the past few days due to maintenance work undertaken by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). The power supply will be disrupted due to department maintenance work, including charging of underground cables, tree trimming, transformer work, and master testing, among others. The power supply will most likely be affected between 10 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.Also Read - Bengaluru Power Shutdown Today: These Parts of City to Face Power Cut Today; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas

Areas to be Affected During July 31’s Powercut

Herohalli, Madhuramma Temple, Nagrahalli Circle, Prasana Layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, D Group L/o, 1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, Near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Vigneshwara Nagar, Nilgiri Thop Road, Omkara Ashram, Anjanya Temple, Tg Palya Main Road, Peenya Fine Camp, Jodimunnishwera, Nandagokula L/o, Slv Industrial Road, Slv Industry, Tg Palya Road, Annapurneshwari L/o, Whitefield Main Road, Kondappa Layout, Ayyappanagar 1st To 4th Block, Chikkadevasandra Devesandra Main Road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli Road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar Main Road, Alpha Garden, Coconut Garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Basappa Layout, Post Office Layout, Kodigenahalli.

As per a TOI report, BESCOM officials have stated that these power cuts are likely to extend for two to three months. Mentioning that the maintenance work had been stopped during the exam season, BESCOM has now undertaken pending works, which might result in day-long power cuts. They have also set a goal to replace around 2,500 transformers in the city, which may disrupt power supply.