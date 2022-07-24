Bengaluru: India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru has been facing power outages in several areas for the past few days due to maintenance work undertaken by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). BESCOM has announced the disruption of power for Sunday (July 24) as well. The power supply will be disrupted due to department maintenance work, including charging of underground cables, tree trimming, transformer work and master testing, among others. BESCOM usually carries out these works between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.Also Read - Chennai Power Cut Today: These Parts of City to Face Power Outage; Check timings and List of Affected Areas

List of affected areas for July 24:

Herohalli, Madhuramma temple, Nagrahalli circle, Prasana layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, Vigneshwara Nagar, Nilgiri thop road, Omkara ashram, Anjanya temple, TG Palya main road, Peenya fine camp, Jodimunnishwera, Nandagokula L/O, SLV Industrial road, SLV Industry, TG Palya road, Annapurneshwari L/O, Ramahi power, Whitefield main road, Kondappa layout, Ayyappanagar 1st to 4th block, Chikkadevasandra devesandra main road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli road, Ujwal layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar main road, Alpha garden, Coconut garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba layout, Gayathri layout, Vijaya bank colony, Basappa layout, Post office layout, Kodigenahalli.