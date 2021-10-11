Bengaluru: A state-run Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) on Monday announced that a number of areas in Bengaluru will face power outages on Tuesday (October 12). Earlier today, CM Bommai had said that he had requested the Centre to increase the supply of coal to the state by four racks.Also Read - Home Minister Amit Shah Meets Power Minister Amid Blackout Concern, States Warn of Electricity Disruptions | Key Points

Home Minister Amit Shah, on the other hand, met Union Power Minister RK Singh, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi along with officials of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) office and held a high-level meeting to discuss about the possible power crisis in the country due to reported coal shortage. Also Read - Kerala Govt To Take Decision on Imposing Power Cuts After This Date, Check State Electricity Minister's Statement Here

Here are the details: (Place and Time)

Place: JP Nagar 3rd phase and BG Road in Jayanagar division, along with Raghvendra Apartment and Munneshwara Temple in Koramangala

Time: 1.30 pm and 4 pm. Also Read - Karnataka Minister Makes Shocking Remark, Says Modern Indian Women Want to Stay Single; Unwilling To Give Birth Even After Marriage

Place: Areas in HSR Layout division, including BK Circle, Surabhi Nagar, Hosa Road, Konappana Agrahara and Club Road Circle

Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on Tuesday.

Place: RBI Layout, SBM Colony, Hari Nagar, Eshwara Layout and Shivashakti Nagar in Jayanagar division

Time: 10 am to 5.30 pm.

Place: Govindaraj Nagar, Kolimane Road, Subanna Garden, GKW Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Anubhava Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, and Gangondana Hally in Rajajinagar division

Time: 10.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Place: HB Samaja Road and Ranganath Colony in RR Nagara division

Time: 10 am and 6 pm

Place: Sirsi Circle

Time: 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and in Dwarkanagar from 10 am to 1 pm.

Place: Bhoomika Layout, Patangiri and Krishna Garden in Kengeri division

Time: 9 am and 5 pm on Tuesday.

Place: Hoysala Nagar, 11th Cross, and Meenakshi Temple Road in Indiranagar division

Time: 10 am to 4 pm.

Place: Royal Enclave and Ponappa Layout in Shivajinagar division

Time: 10 am and 5 pm

Place: Bharath Nagar and Fathima Layout

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Place: Doopanahalli

Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.

Place: Rajabhavan and Magadi Main Road in Vidhanasoudha division

Time: 11 am to 1.30 pm

Place: Cunningham Road and Mysore Road

Time: 2.30 pm and 5 pm

Place: Kogilu Layout, Agrahara and Thirumenahalli village in Hebbal division

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Place: Bagalur Cross 10 am and 5 pm and MLA Layout between 11 am and 5 pm.

Earlier, several states have raised concerns and warned of a power outage in the wake of a severe coal shortage. The government, on the other hand, have asserted that dry fuel is available in the country to meet the demand of electricity generating plants.

Here are the state-wide updates: