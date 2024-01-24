Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Residents Listen Up! Power Cut On January 25, Water Supply To Be Hit On Jan 26; Check Affected Areas

Bengaluru Residents Listen Up! Power Cut On January 25, Water Supply To Be Hit On Jan 26; Check Affected Areas

Selected areas in Bengaluru are to experience a power cut today and on Jan 25 and water supply is also going to be hit fox six hours on Jan 26 in some areas of the city. Know details..

Bengaluru Power Cut Water Supply Shortage

New Delhi: Bengaluru is an extremely popular city and is often referred to as the ‘corporate capital’ of India where people are mostly working in corporate offices; if you are a Bengaluru resident, this might be an important news update for you. A power cut in selected areas will be experienced by residents today, January 24 and on January 25, 2024; the water supply in selected areas is also going to be hit for a total of approximately six hours on January 26, 2024. Read more to check the list of affected areas for both civic issues..

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.