Power cuts in Bengaluru: Parts of Bengaluru will face power disruption on Saturday and Sunday as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) will carry out certain advancing outstanding operations and maintenance work. The BESCOM has multiple large-scale projects that have been delayed due to the monsoon showers that left many uprooted trees and fallen electric poles, adding more tasks to the electricity department's to-do list. The company is also known to work on more repair and maintenance projects during the weekend when the load on the grid is less busy. The power supply will most likely be affected between 10 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

List of areas to face power cuts on September 9 (Saturday)

The areas of Chitradurga, Hoskote, Tumkur, and Davanagere major works divisions will face power cuts between 10 pm to 4 pm. Other areas which will face power disruption include 220kV Guttur-Chitradurga line, Honnenahalli, Haraluru, KM halli, Carmobiles, Hirehalli, Maranayakanapalya, Siddaganga mata, Raitharapalya, Nandihalli NJY and Ranevalves, and Pillagumpa.

These areas in Bengaluru to face power cuts on September 10 (Sunday)

Bagganadoddi line, areas feeding from Kumbaranahalli S/S such as Haragadde, Kumbaranahalli, Jigani and its surrounding places, Honnenahalli, Haraluru, KM halli, Carmobiles, Hirehalli, Maranayakanapalya, Siddaganga mata, Raitharapalya, Nandihalli NJY, Ranevalves, Jigani, Haragadde, Madapattana, Gollahalli, Nandnavana layout, Bukkasagara, Kallabalu, Ashrama Road, Attibele Line, Samandur line, areas feeding from Bagganadoddi S/S such as Indlawadi, Bagganadoddi, Kadujakkanahalli and its surrounding areas, Kumbarana halli, Bagganadoddi, and areas industries, Nisarga, Harpanahalli, Koppagate, Kalbalu, H. Manchanahalli feeding from 220/66/11kv R/s Jigani, Mauneshwara, Basaveshwara, Kolala, Mavathur, Byragundlu, Chikkadoddavadi, Saggere, Pathaganahalli, Urdigere, Katenalli, Yelachagere, Hanumanthagiri, Vajanakurke, Doddasaggere, Chinnahalli and Daba stop to Jayanagara Church back side.