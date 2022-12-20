These Areas In Bengaluru To Face Power Outages On December 21. Check Full List Here

Several areas in Bengaluru will face power cuts on Wednesday (December 21) as the the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KRTCL) will carry out maintenance related works.

Bengaluru power cuts: Several areas in Bengaluru will face power cuts on Wednesday as the the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KRTCL) will carry out maintenance related works. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) informed that the power outages will be carried out between 10 am to 4 pm-5 pm.

Power cuts are scheduled by BESCOM at time for carrying out maintenance related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. The affected areas which will face power cuts on December 21 include Hunseghatta, Suguru, Mathsghatta and Ganganghtta.

KTPCL Circle: BRAZ, BMAZ South

KTPCL Division: Doddaballapura, Somanahalli

BESCOM Circle: BRC Kengeri, South

BESCOM Division: Nelamangala, Hoskote, Kengeri

As per BESCOM, “No load affected as 220kV KIADB R/s will be fed from 220kV R/s Gowribidanur and 220kV Begur R/s will be fed from 220kV R/s Devanahalli H/W park”.

The areas which will face power outages include Gundamgere, Doddaballapura, Somanahalli, Kengeri, Indiranagar, Shivajinagar, Nelamangala, Sasalu, Hosahalli, and surrounding areas.