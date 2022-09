Bengaluru power cuts: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) announced that there will be power cuts in parts of the city this weekend. There will be power outages in several areas in Bengaluru on September 24 (Saturday) between 10 am to 4 pm. These repair and maintenance works include quarterly and half-year maintence, and construction of new direct current lines.Also Read - Chennai Power Cut Today: These Parts of City to Face Power Outage; Check timings and List of Affected Areas

Bengaluru power cut on September 23 (Friday) – Areas to be affected

Byrohalli, Ramohalli, Kengeri Town, Devikiran, Bidadi Rural, KAIDB 2nd phase, Geruplaya industrial area, AIDB 1st phase, Thimmalapura, Konehalli, Naguthihalli, Hulihalli, Honnavalli, Bidaregudi, Hosapatna, Baluvaneralu, Patrahalli, Rudrapura, Gudigondanahalli.

Bengaluru power cut on September 24 (Saturday) – Areas to be affected

Boralinganapalya, Kunigal Town, Kenkere, Kallur (Urban), Bilidevalaya, Kalasipalya, Janagere, Heruru, Bhaktharahalli Ip, Bidanagere, Kadaba, Kg Temple, Kallur, Doddaguni, Somalpura And 220kv Nittur, Kodihally, Yellapura, Sagaranahally, M S Hally, Hemavathi, Thyagatoor, Benachigere, 110kv Lines Of Gubbi, Hesarahally, Belavattha, Matthigatta, Bandihalli, Rampura, Sopanahally, Cnnl Water Supply, Bommanahalli, 110kv Bidare Line At Gubbi, Gopalapura, G Hosahalli, Tippuru, M N Kote, Singonahalli, Torehalli, Kodigehalli, Koppa, Heruru, M H Patna, Honnavalli, Ammanaghatta, Gubbi Town, Kmf, Thonganahalli, Doddakattigenahalli, Madapura, Guddadahally, Uddehosakere, Kaggere, Ranganatahapura, Gowripura, Jainigarahally, Mannamma Temple, M S Pallya, Kashimath, Muniyappanapallya, Bennur, D K Halli, Belavatha, Konanakere, Nagasandra, C S Pura Water Supply, Benakangondi, B G Halli, T Palya, Raghadevanahalli, Basavapura, Machenahalli, 110kv Somalapura Line, Nagenahalli, M N Kote, Gollahalli, Madapatna, Mattikere, Uddehosakere, Somalapura Town, Baguru, Gyarehalli, Nandihalli, Ankasandra, Thalekoppa, Sankapura, Thonasanahally, Ennekatte, H Palya, Madenahally, Idakanahally, Shivapura, Hagalawadi, Manchaladore, Hoovinakatte, Kallanahally, Hosakere, Alilugatta, Bettadahally, Kalinganahally, Somalapura, Ganeshapura, Bandihalli, Matthikere, Kurehally, Hagalawadi, Guddenahally, G Rangapura, Mallasandra Town