Bengaluru To Face Power Cuts Till August 31: Check List Of Affected Areas

Several areas in Bengaluru will face power outages on Wednesday (August 30) and Thursday (August 31).

Bengaluru Power Cut: The affected areas will face power shutdown between 10 am and 4 pm. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

Bengaluru: Several areas in Karnataka’s Bengaluru will face power cuts till Thursday (August 31) as the state electricity board will carry out maintenance operations. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) stated that many areas will be affected due to power outages on Wednesday (August 30) and Thursday (August 31).

Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL) – which is the sole distributor of electricity in the state – will work on many projects. The affected areas will face power shutdown between 10 am and 4 pm. The outage may be extended till 5 pm in some areas.

Power Cut In Bengaluru On August 29: Check Affected Areas

The areas that will be affected due to power on August 29 (Tuesday) include Ananda Nagara, Thirumalapura, T Begur, Huchhegowdanapalya, Marohalli, Byranahalli, Gangangatta, Hunseghtta, Sugoor, M Gollaratti And Kanughatta.

Bengaluru Power Cut On August 30: Check Affected Areas

Bilankote Area, Hosahalli, Hanumanthapura, Kulluvanahalli, Lakkenahalli, Dodderi, Gundenahalli ,kulavanahalli Grama Panchayat, Harebomanahalli Grama Panchayat, Kodihalli, Karadhallu, Nonvikere, Kallahalli, Gungurmale, Anchekopplu, Kasavanahalli, Bavanhaly, J C Pura Honnepura, Salkatte, Gantenhally, Kandikere, Ajjigudde, Sadrahalli, Uppikatte, Mathightta, Handankere, Harenahalli, Singdahalli, Barsidlhalli, Kathrikhehal, Gyrehalli, Siddramnagar, Hesarally, Shettikere, Kuppuru, Thamadihalli, Huliyar, Yelnadu, Korgere, Kenkere, C. N. Hally Taluk, Turvekere Taluk, Tiptur Taluk, All 11 Kv Feeders Of Cheluru, Hosakere, Hagalawadi And Nandihalli Sub-stations

Bengaluru Power Outage On August 31: List of Affected Areas

Ananda Nagara,thirumalapura, T Begur, Huchhegowdanapalya, Boodihal Grama Panchayat, Kachanhalli, Yaramanchanahalli, Veerananjipura, Bommanahalli, Baradi, Mandigere And Basaveshwara.

Earlier, several areas in Bengaluru faced power cuts on August 26 and August 27 due to scheduled maintenance and repair work. The BESCOM had then said that work including Jalasiri 24 * 7 water supply work, road widening and underground drainage plant electrification, 11KV link line for bifurcate the load from F-2 Gowdihallifeeder from NG Halli MUSS To Gowdihalli High school limits, NH-48 road widening shifting will be taken up during the power cuts. In February, Karnataka’s energy minister Sunil Kumar said Bengaluru will get uninterrupted power supply this summer.

