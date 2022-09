Bengaluru: Various parts of Bengaluru will witness power cuts on Wednesday, September 14, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has said. Apart from this, the BESCOM has also scheduled power outages for the entire week to carry out repair and maintenance work.Also Read - These Areas In Bengaluru To Face Power Cuts This Weekend. Check List Here

In Bengaluru, the power supply was also disrupted in several areas on September 13, and will remain affected in the same areas on Wednesday from 10 AM and 4 PM.

Giving details, the BESCOM said the areas where the power supply will be affected include Ramanagara, HSR Layout, Koramangala, RR Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Jayanagar, Vidhanasoudha, Hiriyuru, Kengeri, Davanagere, and Madhugiri.

List of affected areas:

Devarabisanahalli, Adarsha, Sai Shrustii, Sterling Ascentia, Samvi J V Hotel, Areas Feeding from Kengeri Satelite Town, Tuppadakkanahalli, Iynahalli, Matadajogihally, Siddainakote, Kombehalli (G), Yarapothajogihalli, Gowdrahatti, Kampal Devarahatti (B.g.kere) Yarrenahalli, Tumkurnahalli, Adavimallapura, Odnobainahatti, Nerlahally, Akhatti, Kudligarahatti, Sunkadrarahatti, Belavina Maradahatti Odnobainahatti and Kuntobainahatti.

Along with this, Badasuraianahatti, Marlahalli, Muddainahatti, Gollara Nagenahatti, Adavil Obaina Kaple, Gundlururayapura, Myasarahatti, Maliyammanhatti, Sulenahalli, Kakpalaiahnahatti, Gundluru, Somenahalli, Marlahalli, Yarrenahalli, Tuppadakkanahalli Tanda and Yarapothajogihali will also face the power cut on Wednesday.

The BESCOM said the parts of Bengaluru such as Kampaldevarahatti, Tumkurlahalli, Rayapura, Mysarahatti, Maliyamanahatti, Sulenahalli, Gundluruhangal, Molakalmuru Town, Eddulabommanahatti, Byrapura, Guddadahalli, Huchangidurgahangal, Bommalinganhalli, Kommanapatti, Rangaina Durga Dammbyrapura, Guddadahalli, Huchangidurga, Jayanthi Nagara, Obajjihalli and surrounding area will witness the power cut from 10 am to 4 pm.

The BESCOM said all 11 KV Feeders Of Savalanga Station, 66KV Lines Of Madhugiri, Pulamaghatta, Koratagere 1 & 2, Sira 1 & 2, Koratagere 1 & 2, Nitrahalli, Downstream Stations Of Madhugiri, Badavanahalli, Hosakere, Medigeshi, I D Halli, Kodigenahalli, Nitrahalli, Puravara, Pulamatta, Holavanahalli, 220kv Madhugiri Power Transformer, Arenahally, Nirantara Jyothi, Bhoothanahally, Chinakavajra, D. V. Hally, Kambathnahally, Siddapur, and Dabeghatta will face power outage on Wednesday.

The BESCOM added that Jadegondanahalli, Timlapura, Rangapura, Kavanadala, Sidadaragallu, Jayanagara (Agri), J. V. N Palya, Koonahalli, Badavanahalli, Dodderi, Karpenahalli, Chandragiri, Banagarahalli, Poojarahalli, Rantavalalu, Kotagaralahalli, Basavanahalli, Sajjemmanahalli, Badigondanahalli, Shivanagere, Thonachagondanahalli, Kittagali, Chikkavalli, Holavanahally, Thagarighatta, Hulikunte, Suvarnamukki , Godrahalli, Kemenahalli, Sompura, Kodalahalli, H. V. Palya and BD Pura will also face power outages on Wednesday.

The power cut comes in Bengaluru days after the city returned to normalcy from the incessant rains and flooding.