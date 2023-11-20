Home

Bengaluru to Witness Power Cut in These Areas Till Nov 22, Check Full List Here

Power outage in Bengaluru is expected between 10 AM and 5 PM. However, some works may be completed earlier.

Bengaluru: The city of Bengaluru is likely to witness power outages this week and till the end of November as power supply companies such as Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) undertake several periodical and impending maintenance and repair projects.

The repairing works include renovation, modernisation, DTC structure maintenance, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, ring main unit maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24×7 water supply work, tightening of jumps, replacement of deteriorated poles, underground cable damage rectification, straightening of slanted poles, among many others.

As per a report by HT, the outages are expected to be reported between 10 AM and 5 PM. However, some works may be completed earlier.

The areas that are expected to face power cuts throughout the week include Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, LH Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal and Byadarahalli.

November 20, Monday:

34th, 35th And 36th Cross, 2nd Block, Rajajinagar, 4th Block, 53 Cross, 54 Cross, 6th Main, 5th Block, RPC Layout, Nethaji Layout, Attiguppe, H-Halli Main Road, Shivananda Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, Lakshman Nagara, Old Pataki Godown Road and Om Shakthi Temple Road.

November 21, Tuesday:

SJM Nagara, Babu Jagajivana Nagara and Other Areas, Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, SP Office, Rto Office and SMK Nagara.

November 22, Wednesday:

Cholurpalya, Premnagara, Shankarappa Industrial Estate, Unani Hospital, Nirshitara Bhavana and P&T Layout.

