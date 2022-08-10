Bengaluru: Parts of India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru will face power supply disruption from August 10, August 11 and August 13 from 10 am to 5 pm. The power outage will take place due to cable conversion work and other maintenance projects by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. Several parts of the city have already been suffering from power shutdown as a result of maintenance work done by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). Due to department maintenance tasks, including charging of underground cables, tree cutting, transformer work, and master testing, among others, the power supply will be disrupted.Also Read - Chennai To Witness Power Cuts In These Areas Today. Check List HERE

List of Areas to be Affected on August 10

Jakkasandra, HSR 5th sector, Teachers Colony, parts of Venkatapura, Salarpuria Greenage apartments and surrounding areas.

List of Areas to be Affected on August 11

Electronics City Phase 2, Veersandra, Ananth Nagara, Doddanagamangala and surrounding areas

List of Areas to be Affected on August 13

Electronics City Phase 2, Veersandra, Ananth Nagara, Doddanagamangala and surrounding areas.