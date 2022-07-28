Bengaluru: Parts of India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru will face power supply disruption on Thursday, July 28. The city has been facing power outages in several areas for the past few days due to maintenance work undertaken by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). The power supply will be disrupted due to department maintenance work, including charging of underground cables, tree trimming, transformer work, and master testing, among others. Areas under the East zone and West zone will face power cut between 10 am to 5 pm.Also Read - Bengaluru Power Cut Today: These Parts of City to Face Power Outage; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas

Nagadevi Industries, HRBR 3rd Block, Nehru Road, Mangala Layout, Oil Mill Road, and surrounding areas.

Whitefield main road, Kondappa layout, Ayyappanagar 1st to 4th block, Chikkadevasandra main road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar main road, Alpha garden, Coconut garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank colony, Basappa Layout, Post office layout, and Kodigenahalli will face power cuts between 10 am to 2 pm.

Eastern school, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama school road, Munishwara road, Near shiva temple Andrahalli main road, Peenya 2 stage, Vigneshwara Nagar, Nilgiri top road, Omkara ashram, Anjaneya temple, TG Palya main road, Peenya fine camp, Jodimunnishwera, Nandagokula Layout, SLV Industrial road, SLV Industry, TG Palya road, Annapurneshwari Layout, Sompura Industrial Area and Nidvanda Village.

According to a TOI report, BESCOM officials have stated that these power cuts are likely to extend for two to three months. Mentioning that the maintenance work had been stopped during the exam season, BESCOM has now undertaken pending works, which might result in day-long power cuts. They have also set a goal to replace around 2,500 transformers in the city, which may disrupt power supply.