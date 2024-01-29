Home

Karnataka

BJP Announces Protests At Mysuru Bank Circle In Bengaluru TODAY, Section 144 Imposed In This Area; Know Why

BJP Announces Protests At Mysuru Bank Circle In Bengaluru TODAY, Section 144 Imposed In This Area; Know Why

Amid the controversy surrounding the Hanuman Flag removal in Keragodu village in Mandya district of Karnataka, BJP has announced protests across the state and one in Bengaluru today; section 144 has been imposed in the village for the same.

BJP Protest In Karnataka (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A controversy with respect to the removal of the Hanuman flag in the Keragodu village of the Mandya District in Karnataka has taken a political turn. The issue began after a group of men had erected a 108-foot flagpole with a saffron Hanuman flag in Keragodu village last week; the village panchayat had granted permission for the same but after complaints were filed against it, officials requested the removal of the flag. Amid the controversy surrounding the Hanuman Flag hoisting, the opposition party in Karnataka has announced protests across Karnataka and one at Mysuru Bank Circle in Bengaluru today. Section 144 has also been imposed in the Keragodu village as a security measure. Know all details..

Trending Now

BJP Announces Protests Across Karnataka, One In Bengaluru Today

As mentioned earlier, members of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), along with JD(S) and Bajrang Dal condemned the removal of the flagpost in Keragodu village and have announced protests across all districts of Karnataka in the coming days. The opposition party in Karnataka has also specifically announced a protest at the Mysuru Bank Circle in Bengaluru today.

You may like to read

Section 144 Imposed In Keragodu Village

To ensure security and peace in the area, the government has also imposed Section 144 in the Keragodu village. The protests in the village have been going on for the past week and to control the unrest, multiple police personnel were deployed who also resorted to lathi charge. As a mark of protest, shops were closed and when Gram Panchayat officials visited the village to remove the flag, they received ‘Go Back’ slogans.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.