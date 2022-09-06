Bengaluru: As Karnataka is ravaged by floods, the capital city Bengaluru has been brought down to its knees with one person dead and 75 localities experiencing waterlogging. The inundated city has been grappling with a weakened infrastructure, the condition of which was revealed in the time of this crisis. The city has forced people to come up with alternate modes of transportation such as tractors and cranes. The lack of a strong infrastructure in city can be fathomed by the level of inundation with 131.6 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Nearly 2,000 houses have been flooded.Also Read - Bengaluru Floods: Waterlogged Roads Force IT Employees To Commute Via Tractor To Reach Work | Video

VIDEOS: BENGALURU CITY TURNS INTO LAKE

As ordinary means of transport fail in deluged city, people find alternate means:

Be it Cranes, (Visuals from Bellandur):

Or Tractors, Bengaluru employees do reach offices in the end at Yemalur, city’s IT hub:

#WATCH via ANI Multimedia | Many employees of IT companies are forced to use tractors to reach their offices in the Yemalur area of Bengaluru, Karnataka amid waterlogging due to heavy rains.https://t.co/TXX3aFEntQ — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

The large scale inundation in the city has transformed roads into rivers, another visual from Bellandur:

Coconuts washed out in Hebbasur:

Even well built apartment structures face major waterlogging in Yemluru:

People do not refrain from keeping a lighter heart even in this situation:

Onam boat race in Bengaluru this year?

There have been many such visuals circling over the internet that reveal the enfeebled situation of the city.