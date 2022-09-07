New Delhi: Luxury carmaker Lexus India on Wednesday rolled out a vehicle maintenance package for its flood-affected customers in Bengaluru, reports news agency PTI. According to the ‘Lexus Cares Package’, the company will extend special support and rates for repairs of the cars impacted by rains, flooding, or inundation in Bengaluru.Also Read - Newborn Baby Girl Partially Eaten By Stray Dogs In Karnataka Hospital Premises, Succumbs to Wounds

Lexus Cares Package: All You Need to Know

The automaker will also support its guests with a spare Lexus car in case their vehicles are severely impacted and are in an immovable condition, till their new or repaired cars arrive, Lexus India said in a statement. Besides, the rain-affected cars will be accorded priority servicing, including pick and faster delivery. The package will also offer discounts on auto parts and labour paid by the customers, it said. "We stand by our customers in these difficult times and will take all steps to ensure they face minimal to no mobility challenges," Lexus India President Naveen Soni noted. Lexus is the luxury car arm of Japanese auto major Toyota and initiated operations in India in 2017.

Bengaluru Rains: Check Latest Updates

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government will seek special grants from the Union government as compensation for the damages caused in rain-battered Bengaluru.

He held a meeting with the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) headed by Home Ministry’s joint secretary Ashish Kumar, which is visiting Karnataka to take stock of the flood havoc in the State. We have shared details on damages caused during three stages of rainfall – July, August and the first week of September, Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said another meeting would be held with the IMCT after it visits various districts, including parts of Bengaluru. “IMCT will be given a final memorandum then, which will be an updated version of the one we had submitted last week, he added.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka last week said the government has estimated rain related losses since June to the tune of Rs 7,647.13 crore, and will be sending a proposal to the Centre seeking a relief of Rs 1,012.5 crore as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms.

Bommai said the new memorandum would highlight problems that Bengaluru faced due to overflowing lakes and flooding in low-lying areas.

(With Inputs From PTI)