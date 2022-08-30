Bengaluru: Incessant rains continued to pound parts of Bengaluru and threw life out of gear after overnight rains led to waterlogging in the city. Due to the flood-like situation in the city, Bengaluru Urban DC has also declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and predicted heavy rains in many places on August 30. The most affected areas due to water-logging are Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout. Traffic was also majorly impacted on the Outer Ring Road, which also connects the city to the tech parks located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The Bellandur Outer Ring Road near Eco Space witnessed flooding as rainwater overflowed from stormwater drains onto the street.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BBMP Imposes Meat Ban on August 31 in Bengaluru. Read Full Circular Here

