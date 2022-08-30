Bengaluru: Incessant rains continued to pound parts of Bengaluru and threw life out of gear after overnight rains led to waterlogging in the city. Due to the flood-like situation in the city, Bengaluru Urban DC has also declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and predicted heavy rains in many places on August 30. The most affected areas due to water-logging are Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout. Traffic was also majorly impacted on the Outer Ring Road, which also connects the city to the tech parks located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The Bellandur Outer Ring Road near Eco Space witnessed flooding as rainwater overflowed from stormwater drains onto the street.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BBMP Imposes Meat Ban on August 31 in Bengaluru. Read Full Circular Here

Live Updates

  • 1:14 PM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Bengaluru Urban received 124 mm of rain on Monday according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

  • 1:14 PM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: The Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, which is set to open to public in October has been completely submerged under water. Due to the inundation, traffic has diverted towards Kanakapura road.

  • 1:05 PM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: The incessant rain have taken away people’s festive mood in the state. Karnataka celebrates the festival of Goddess Gowri on Tuesday and Vinayak Chaturthi on Wednesday. The shops erected in makeshift tents on streets for festivals have been damaged.

  • 1:04 PM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner K. Srinivas has declared holiday to schools and colleges in Bengaluru South region. Thousands of hectares of agricultural land has come under water across the state.