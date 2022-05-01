Bengaluru: In a sweet surprise, several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rains and a hailstorm on Sunday, providing some respite from the heat and humidity. The weather department has forecast ‘heavy rain’ for the Karnataka capital for three more days. The areas that received rains include Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, and Hosahalli.Also Read - Heatwave Likely To Abate Over Delhi, Northwest, Central India From Tomorrow: IMD

The rains come a day after Bengaluru recorded its hottest day of the year with maximum temperatures touching 35.2 degrees Celsius. The citizens are battling a double whammy this year with heavy rains and unbearable summer heat. Also Read - Explained | Why India Is Facing Coal Shortage And How It Affects Power Supply?

#WATCH | Karnataka: Heavy rainfall hits several parts of Bengaluru, including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, and Hosahalli. pic.twitter.com/Q6yXEQCfPZ — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

Also Read - Mercury Crosses 46 Degree Celsius Mark In Several Parts Of India As Heatwave Aggravates | Top Developments

Many residents also posted visuals of rain and hailstones that pounded the city today. Take a look at some here:

North India continues to swelter

Meanwhile, several states in India are reeling under an intense heatwave. The temperature crossed the 46-degree Celsius today at a few places in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The heatwave is likely to abate over Delhi and adjoining parts of northwest and central India from Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development at isolated places over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, east Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh from Monday, which is likely to give some respite to residents from the scorching heat. The heatwave would abate over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Rajasthan from May 3, the IMD said.

(With agency inputs)