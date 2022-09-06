Bengaluru/Karnataka: As heavy rains continued to battle Bengaluru— the Silicon Valley of India, a 23-year-old girl died after accidentally coming in contact with a live electric pole in Bengaluru on Monday. The incident took place last night while she was navigating a road flooded with rain water at Siddapura. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead. Akhila used to work in the administration department of a school.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains Cripple Flight Services, Road Traffic Badly Hit | 10 Points

HOW, WHEN AND WHERE DID THE INCIDENT HAPPEN?

The incident happened at around 9:30 pm on Monday near the Whitefield area in Bengaluru when Akhila was returning back home from her workplace.