Bengaluru/Karnataka: As heavy rains continued to battle Bengaluru— the Silicon Valley of India, a 23-year-old girl died after accidentally coming in contact with a live electric pole in Bengaluru on Monday. The incident took place last night while she was navigating a road flooded with rain water at Siddapura. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead. Akhila used to work in the administration department of a school.
HOW, WHEN AND WHERE DID THE INCIDENT HAPPEN?
The incident happened at around 9:30 pm on Monday near the Whitefield area in Bengaluru when Akhila was returning back home from her workplace.
FAMILY BLAMES BBMP
The family of the deceased has blamed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) for improper handling of the electricity and other systems.
Bangalore Rain
The situation in several parts of rain battered Bengaluru, by and large continued to remain the same on Tuesday, with streets waterlogged, houses and vehicles partially inundated, as torrential downpour lashed the capital city on September 5 night. Some areas in the state capital have received 150 per cent more rains than normal between September 1 and 5, said CM Bommai. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K.R.Puram have recorded 307 per cent excess rain.