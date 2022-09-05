Bengaluru rains: Heavy rainfall wrecked havoc in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Monday as several areas of the city were inundated in massive floods and traffic jams. Several parts of the city witnessed 2 km-long traffic jam as residents were stuck for hours in the flooded areas. As heavy rainfall pounded Bengaluru, several companies announced work from home for employees while schools were announced shut. The city’s traffic police also advised residents to avoid stepping out of their homes in case of emergency.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Companies Announce Work From Home, Several Schools Switch to Online Mode
Bengaluru rains – Top developments
- As the rains brought Bengaluru, capital city of the poll-bound Karnataka to its knees coupled with traffic woes, the average Bengalurean had a tough time negotiating the flooded roads and reach their respective destinations. Even the airport was not spared.
- Sights of traffic snarls, inundation and stranded citizens painted a stark picture of the southern city known as the country’s IT hub, even as inflatable boats and tractors were deployed to move people, especially the morning office-goers and school students.
Bengaluru rains – Visuals from India’s Silicon Valley
- Several lakes in Bengaluru were overflowing and stormwater drains were flooded, affecting the low-lying areas where water entered houses.
- Some on social media blamed “massive deforestation” and road heights going up “illegally” with “illegal” high rises, while another section said the only solution is to reclaim all lakes and remove encroachments.
- Water-logging in localities like Rainbow Drive layout and Sunny Brooks Layout on Sarjapur Road among others were to such extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office goers in the morning.
- Outer Ring Road (ORR), that houses some of the IT companies, suffered water logging and traffic pile up, with a video showing people stranded. A city resident rued the “plight” of ORR.
- Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has instructed officials to see to it that water is drained out from the inundated roads at the earliest.
- CM Bommai said, “There have been heavy rains in Bengaluru, I have spoken to the Commissioner (BBMP) and other officials. I have asked officials to depute two State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams to Mahdevapura and Bommanahalli zones in the city that have been worst affected, with boats and other equipment..also engineers are there.”