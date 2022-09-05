Bengaluru rains: Heavy rainfall wrecked havoc in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Monday as several areas of the city were inundated in massive floods and traffic jams. Several parts of the city witnessed 2 km-long traffic jam as residents were stuck for hours in the flooded areas. As heavy rainfall pounded Bengaluru, several companies announced work from home for employees while schools were announced shut. The city’s traffic police also advised residents to avoid stepping out of their homes in case of emergency.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Companies Announce Work From Home, Several Schools Switch to Online Mode

Bengaluru rains – Top developments

As the rains brought Bengaluru, capital city of the poll-bound Karnataka to its knees coupled with traffic woes, the average Bengalurean had a tough time negotiating the flooded roads and reach their respective destinations. Even the airport was not spared.

Sights of traffic snarls, inundation and stranded citizens painted a stark picture of the southern city known as the country’s IT hub, even as inflatable boats and tractors were deployed to move people, especially the morning office-goers and school students.

Bengaluru rains – Visuals from India’s Silicon Valley

One rain and our society is flooded! Been trying to reach disaster management, BBMP helpline, ward helpline, ward engineer. Someone is on the way apparently but not reached yet! Need urgent attention to pump water from divyasree 77 place! Any help to pump water out is appreciated pic.twitter.com/Guht2xLT2P — Meha Grover (@GroveeM) September 5, 2022

#WATCH | Severe waterlogging triggered due to heavy rains causes traffic snarls in Sarjapur, #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/m7SusyCzXR — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022