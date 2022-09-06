Bengaluru Rains: Wipro office in Bengaluru’s Sarja Road was submerged completely in flood water as torrential rains continued to batter the ‘Silicon Valley’ of India. Several pictures and videos of the IT company covered underwater have been doing rounds on social media. While netizens didn’t waste much time churning out some hilarious jokes, a section of people appealed to the authorities concerned to take concrete steps to resolve the waterlogging issue that has gripped the IT city. Taking potshots at the situation, a Twitter user said that coding is not good enough to get a job in Bengaluru, one also needs to know swimming.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains Cripple Flight Services, Road Traffic Badly Hit | 10 Points

Coding is not enough to get a job in Bangalore. You also need to know swimming@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/LTCRRss0S0 — Nikit Bhandari (@NikitBhandari) September 5, 2022

Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: 23-Year-Old Woman Electrocuted as She Tries to Cross Waterlogged Road Near Whitefield Area

Former Infosys director Mohandas Pai said Bengaluru might be the only tech hub globally where developers tasked with building apps aimed at 10-minute delivery travel two hours to get to work.

Netizens Start Meme After After Bengaluru’s Wipro Office Submerged in Water: Check Out Some of The Tweets

Wipro and Infosys built offices on lake beds, flaunted civic rules got records changed in books due to theirmoney influence .Even now are unable to stop sewage water entering lakes & talkabout philantrophy just for getting tax breaks .This was bound to happen.Worst is yet to come — PankajGupta (@pankajgupta8888) September 5, 2022

Wipro 🤔 Donno whether its rain water or employees’ tears 🤔 — JDSP (@jdsp1978) September 6, 2022

All this building 🏢 are made above lakes and fields …. Water will go there only — ट्रोलमास्टर Ashu (@Ashu18322057) September 6, 2022

WIPRO ANNOUNCES WORK FROM HOME FOR EMPLOYEES

Owing to heavy rains, IT major Wipro has advised its employees to work from home today. “Due to heavy rainfall in Bangalore, employees have been advised to work from home today. Business continuity plans have been invoked and there has been no disruption to business,” the company said.