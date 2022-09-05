Bengaluru Rains: In the wake of heavy rains, several companies and offices in Bengaluru on Monday asked their employees to work from home. For the unversed, torrential rains overnight brought the capital city of Bengaluru to its knees as several areas were inundated, and water-logging on roads including arterial ones hit traffic flow while boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts. The traffic police also asked the resident to stay indoors.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains LIVE: India's Silicon Valley Turns Into Lake, Residential Areas Flooded; Traffic Badly Hit

Swiggy, Goldman Sachs Ask Employees to Work From Home

If reports are to be believed, companies including Swiggy and investment bank Goldman Sachs have asked their employees to work from their homes. Times now reported that smaller companies and offices also asked their staff to go into work-from-home mode. Also Read - Video: Massive Traffic Jam on Bengaluru's Marathahalli-Silk Board Road Brings City to Standstill | WATCH

Schools Back to Online Mode

“As the monsoon continues to wreak havoc on the city’s burdened and weakened infrastructure, we went back to online school this week. Internet & electricity shortages, treacherous, potholed roads and the ensuing traffic snarls are keeping our teachers and students home, but not without learning,” Times Now reported quoting the Inventure Academy, a school in Whitefield as saying. Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Security Guards Rescue Man Stuck On Waterlogged Road | Watch Video

Bengaluru Comes to Standstill

Meanwhile, incessant rains continued to batter Silicon city Bengaluru and authorities crossed their fingers as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert till September 7 for Bengaluru.

Lakhs of vehicle riders and drivers had harrowing time reaching offices due to inundated roads at many localities in Bengaluru on Monday. The Richmond Road constructed under the Smart City Project is facing the problem of water-logging and people are left fuming against authorities.

The Ecospace, hub of IT companies in Marathahalli in Bengaluru, is also inundated with water causing inconvenience for the movement of software professionals. Besides, the Silk Board road, one of the major junctions connecting the Electronic City is also facing the problem of water-logging.

(With agency inputs)