Bengaluru Rains: Owing to the inclement weather conditions in Bengaluru , the Kempegowda International Airport announced that flights are likely to be ‘slightly’ delayed on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI. Earlier on Monday, six flights heading to Bengaluru from various destinations were diverted to Chennai Airport. Two international flights were also diverted following the heavy downpour. Taking to Twitter, Bangaloreans have shared several videos showing roads to the Kempegowda International Airport were waterlogged, making it difficult for the passengers to reach the airport.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: 23-Year-Old Woman Electrocuted as She Tries to Cross Waterlogged Road Near Whitefield Area
Bengaluru Rains in Videos
Sharing video of flooded roads, a Twitter user wrote, “Software Engineers in Bengaluru are taking 2-3 hours to reach office to develop a mobile app where groceries can be delivered in 10-15 mins.”
BENGALURU RAINS: 10-POINT CHEATSHEET
- Issuing a traffic advisory, the HAL airport traffic police station said,”There is huge waterlogging near the Panatture railway bridge. Travellers travelling from Kadubeesanahalli to Whitefield, please be aware that the vehicle movement is very slow. If possible, please avoid this route.”
- The Whitefield Traffic Police has issued an advisory asking residents not to step out of their homes unless it’s very important to do so.
- Office goers and school children in several parts of the city like Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Marathahalli using boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water.
- A 23-year-old woman died due to electrocution near the Whitefield area in Bengaluru.
- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asserted that some areas in the state capital have received 150 per cent more rains than normal between September 1 and 5.
- Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K.R.Puram have recorded 307 per cent excess rain.
- Speaking on the drinking water supply situation in Bengaluru, CM Basavaraj Bommai said rainwater affected 2 water pumping stations in Mandya district. Water has receded from 1st pumphouse & supply will begin.
- “Other pumphouse to be cleared by today afternoon. Meanwhile, water to be provided through tankers & borewells: Karnataka CM on drinking water supply in Bengaluru”, CM added.
- To study the rains and flood situation in the state, a central team will arrive in Bengaluru later in the day today.