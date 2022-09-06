Bengaluru Rains: Owing to the inclement weather conditions in Bengaluru , the Kempegowda International Airport announced that flights are likely to be ‘slightly’ delayed on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI. Earlier on Monday, six flights heading to Bengaluru from various destinations were diverted to Chennai Airport. Two international flights were also diverted following the heavy downpour. Taking to Twitter, Bangaloreans have shared several videos showing roads to the Kempegowda International Airport were waterlogged, making it difficult for the passengers to reach the airport.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: 23-Year-Old Woman Electrocuted as She Tries to Cross Waterlogged Road Near Whitefield Area

Bengaluru Rains in Videos

State of affairs in #BengaluruAirport today. I feel like crying seeing the state of infra in India. This is beyond shame. #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/bJZWgY81dl — Anirban Sanyal (@anirban_sanyal) September 4, 2022

Sharing video of flooded roads, a Twitter user wrote, “Software Engineers in Bengaluru are taking 2-3 hours to reach office to develop a mobile app where groceries can be delivered in 10-15 mins.”

Software Engineers in Bengaluru are taking 2-3 hours to reach office to develop a mobile app where groceries can be delivered in 10-15 mins.#bengalururains #bangalorefloods #BengaluruRain pic.twitter.com/6lhMn1iYBo — Ankit Singh (@ankit1535) September 5, 2022

BENGALURU RAINS: 10-POINT CHEATSHEET

Issuing a traffic advisory, the HAL airport traffic police station said,”There is huge waterlogging near the Panatture railway bridge. Travellers travelling from Kadubeesanahalli to Whitefield, please be aware that the vehicle movement is very slow. If possible, please avoid this route.”

The Whitefield Traffic Police has issued an advisory asking residents not to step out of their homes unless it’s very important to do so.

Office goers and school children in several parts of the city like Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Marathahalli using boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water.