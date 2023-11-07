Home

Karnataka

Flights Delayed Due To Bengaluru Rains? KIAL Airport Spokesperson Reveals

Torrential rains in Bengaluru has caused great inconvenience to the people. Have flights also been delayed due to the Bengaluru Rains? Here's what the KIAL Airport spokesperson has to say..

Bengaluru Rains Cause Delay In Flights

New Delhi: The weather in Bengaluru took a turn on Monday when the city received torrential rainfall including areas like Shantinagar and Town Hall. The heavy downpour has caused waterlogging of several roads and a video regarding the same has also been shared by the Bengaluru Traffic Police. Apart from the traffic jams, a common question going around is regarding the delay of flights at the Bengaluru KIAL Airport. Read further to know whether flights at KIAL Airport have been delayed due to Bengaluru Rains or not and what is the latest traffic update for Bengaluru people..

Flights Delayed Due To Bengaluru Rains?

Due to the torrential rains in Bengaluru, a lot of travellers are worried about delay in flights at the KIAL Airport in the city. To answer this question, Bengaluru KIAL Airport Spokesperson has said, “Operations at Bengaluru KIAL airport are completely normal, no flights or routes are affected due to rain.” The airport official has cleared the air about flight delays in Karnataka capital.

Bengaluru Rains Cause Massive Traffic Jams, Roads Waterlogged

As mentioned earlier, the heavy downpour in Bengaluru has caused waterlogging at several roads and flooding of many underpasses. Areas like Malleswaram, Shantinagar, Town Hall and Mysore Bank have been at the receiving end of the rains and the traffic in these areas is also very slow. In the evening, the rainfall slowed down but at night again, there has been rainfall.

Bengaluru Rains: Traffic Advisory Issued By Police

Keeping in mind the slow-moving traffic because of the downpour, a traffic advisory has been issued by Bengaluru Traffic Police. The key points of this advisory are..

Slow-moving traffic at Veerannapalya towards Manyata tech park due to waterlogging. Slow moving traffic in ‘Gunjur’ due to road conditions after the rain. Vehicle movement was slow at Kasturinagar on ORR road due to waterlogging after heavy rain. Traffic was diverted at Kogilu junction after waterlogging was reported at Vidya Shilpa underpass service road.

.