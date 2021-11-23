Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dialed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take stock of the of situation after heavy rains battered several parts of the state. According to Bommai’s office, Modi expressed “deep concern” on losses of human lives and crops. “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi today called Chief Minister Shri @BSBommai to take stock of the situation due to heavy rains and floods in Karnataka,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a tweet.Also Read - IMD Predicts Widespread Rains For Next 5 Days In These States | Read Full Forecast
Kendriya Vihar, an apartment complex with 600 homes and over 1,600 people, was deeply impacted by heavy downpours. In the Yelahanka zone of Bengaluru, water from heavy rains rose to over four feet, disrupting normal life. Tractors and large SUVs were deployed to move people out of the locality.
Here are some of the key updates:
- CM Bommai visited the affected area on Tuesday. “There are two ‘Raja Kaluves’ (storm water drains). But they are small and the outflow is significantly large,” Bommai said.
- Bommai visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru to take stock of the damage caused by incessant rainfall for the past two days.
- Light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, south interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days: IMD
- According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Authority commissioner Manoj Rajan, the state received an average of 129 mm rainfall in November, which was 271 per cent from the average rainfall in the month.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to me on the flood situation caused by heavy rains in the state. PM expressed grief over the loss of lives and deep concern over the crop damages. PM assured all possible support from the Centre: Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai
- The campus of one of Bengaluru’s largest technology hubs — Manyata Tech Park near Hebbal — was flooded after Sunday night’s downpour.
- Farmers of Dharwad face crop loss and damage to their houses due to unseasonal incessant rains in the region, Karnataka Minister and district-in-charge Shankar Patil Munenakoppa visited them and promised that the compensation ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh as per various government schemes will be paid to them by November 30.
- Sunday night’s downpour caused lakes in Yelahanka, Allalasandra, Jakkur and Singapura in north Bengaluru to overflow and flood adjacent residential pockets.