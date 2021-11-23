Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dialed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take stock of the of situation after heavy rains battered several parts of the state. According to Bommai’s office, Modi expressed “deep concern” on losses of human lives and crops. “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi today called Chief Minister Shri @BSBommai to take stock of the situation due to heavy rains and floods in Karnataka,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a tweet.Also Read - IMD Predicts Widespread Rains For Next 5 Days In These States | Read Full Forecast

Kendriya Vihar, an apartment complex with 600 homes and over 1,600 people, was deeply impacted by heavy downpours. In the Yelahanka zone of Bengaluru, water from heavy rains rose to over four feet, disrupting normal life. Tractors and large SUVs were deployed to move people out of the locality. Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Incessant Downpour Floods Parts of City; IMD Predicts More Showers | 10 Points

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji spoke to me on the flood situation caused by heavy rains in the state.

PM expressed grief over the loss of lives and deep concern over the crop damages. PM assured all possible support from the Centre. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) November 23, 2021

Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged, Drop Below Rs 100 In These States: Check Fuel Price Here

Here are some of the key updates: