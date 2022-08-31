Bengaluru Rains Latest Update: As several roads were inundated due to heavy rains, rafts were used to evacuate the stranded people in Bengaluru on Wednesday. A massive traffic jam was seen on the outer ring road, Bellandur due to the flooded water. Schools and colleges were also shut down in Bengaluru due to the heavy downpour. Notably, Bengaluru is on high alert following waterlogging and floods due to the heavy downpour.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Waterlogging Woes, Traffic Snarls Continue as Heavy Downpour Throw Daily Life Out of Gear

In the meantime, the Karnataka government estimated the rain-related losses since June to the tune of Rs 7,647.13 crore, and said it will be sending a proposal to the Centre seeking a relief of Rs 1,012.5 crore as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms. Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Roads Turn Rivers After Incessant Rain, Traffic Diverted in Several Areas For Waterlogging

Karnataka seeks Centre’s help to assess damage

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Tuesday said he will also ask the Union government to depute an Inter-Ministerial Central Team to assess damages caused by rains, floods and landslides in the state. Also Read - Bengaluru Rains Latest Update: Several Areas Inundated as Heavy Rains Batter Normal Life

“A total of 23,794 houses have been damaged and crop loss is to the tune of 5.8 lakh hectares since June, so far. So we will be requesting for a central relief of Rs 1,012.5 crore as per NDRF norms. This does not include the losses due to rains in the last few days,” Ashoka said.

Outer Ring Road worst affected

The working-class people were severely affected due to the heavy rains in and around RMZ Ecospace on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru.

Moreover, the traffic movement was crippled on ORR due to water from Savalakere lake overflowing into a nearby drain following rains, resulting in flooding on the roads. As per reports, there was at least two to three feet of water on the ORR starting from Silk Board junction to Bellandur, Marathahalli and Sarjapura Road, making it impossible for two-wheeler riders to pass through.

Bengaluru receives maximum rainfall

As per updates from the IMD, Bengaluru received 12.8 mm of rainfall on Monday and so far has recorded 364.2 mm of rainfall in August. Significantly, Bengaluru is short of breaking an all-time record of 387.1 mm in August 1998.