Bengaluru Rains: Bengaloreans woke up to another day of waterlogged roads and inundated localities. Videos doing rounds on social media showed several cars floating in parking lots and basements of many buildings. There has been utmost damage to vehicles that came in the way of the flood. In the wake of this carmakers have rolled out special services for owners to receive claims for damaged vehicles.Also Read - Twitter Sees Outpour Of Memes, Sarcastic Digs As Bengaluru Rains Cause Flood-Like Situation
CAR MAINTENANCE PACKAGE FOR CUSTOMERS
Luxury carmaker Lexus India said it has rolled out a vehicle maintenance package for its flood-affected customers in Bengaluru. Under the ‘Lexus Cares Package’, the company will extend special support and rates for repairs of the cars impacted by rains, flooding or inundation in Bengaluru. Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Primary, High Schools To Remain Shut In These Areas On Sept 7
The automaker will also support its guests with a spare Lexus car in case their vehicles are severely impacted and are in an immovable condition, till their new or repaired cars arrive, Lexus India said in a statement. Besides, the rain-affected cars will be accorded priority servicing, including pick and faster delivery, the company added. Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Vehicles Damaged In Flood? Check How Insurance Policy Can Cover Your Loss
The package will also offer discounts on auto parts and labour paid by the customers, it said. “We stand by our customers in these difficult times and will take all steps to ensure they face minimal to no mobility challenges,” Lexus India President Naveen Soni noted. Lexus is the luxury car arm of Japanese auto major Toyota and initiated operations in India in 2017.
BENGALOREANS, WORST NOT OVER YET
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the worst is not over for the country’s IT capital yet. While flood waters receded in some parts of Bengaluru, the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall over south interior Karnataka, including the city, for the next two days. In its latest bulletin, the IMD forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall over a few places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on September 8-9 and interior Karnataka on September 9-10.