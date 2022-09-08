Bengaluru Rains: Bengaloreans woke up to another day of waterlogged roads and inundated localities. Videos doing rounds on social media showed several cars floating in parking lots and basements of many buildings. There has been utmost damage to vehicles that came in the way of the flood. In the wake of this carmakers have rolled out special services for owners to receive claims for damaged vehicles.Also Read - Twitter Sees Outpour Of Memes, Sarcastic Digs As Bengaluru Rains Cause Flood-Like Situation

CAR MAINTENANCE PACKAGE FOR CUSTOMERS

Luxury carmaker Lexus India said it has rolled out a vehicle maintenance package for its flood-affected customers in Bengaluru. Under the ‘Lexus Cares Package’, the company will extend special support and rates for repairs of the cars impacted by rains, flooding or inundation in Bengaluru. Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Primary, High Schools To Remain Shut In These Areas On Sept 7