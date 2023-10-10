Home

Traffic Jams Reported in Bengaluru After Heavy Rains: Check Traffic Advisory, List of Routes to Avoid

Bengaluru Rains: Traffic jams in Bengaluru was intensified in the late evening hours on Monday as residents began commuting towards their home from the offices.

As per the updates from the Bengaluru Traffic Police, waterlogging was reported in at least 10 locations across the city.

Bengaluru Rains Latest Update: Massive traffic jams were reported across Bengaluru on Monday after heavy rains lashed the city for the last two days. Apart from this, water logging was also reported at multiple parts of the city. In the meantime, the Bengaluru police warned commuters to stay cautious while driving on slippery roads.

The vehicular congestion was intensified in the late evening hours on Monday as residents began commuting towards their home from the offices. Some other areas where waterlogging was reported during the day included Manyata Tech Park near Hebbal, Roppena Agrahara and Madivala, among others.

Bengaluru Police Issues Traffic Advisory

In the wake of the waterlogging and traffic jams, the Bengaluru Police on Monday issued traffic advisory and asked motorists not to take the Electronics City flyover towards Bengaluru City due to waterlogging in Roopena Agrahara. The commuters were advised to take a left diversion towards NICE Road or a right diversion at Hosa Road.

Taking to social media, Bengaluru Traffic Police wrote, “Water logging in Roppena Agrahara ,Madivala traffic ps limits ,timely intervention by police by pumping out water restored the traffic almost immediately ,Good work by @acpsetraffic @madivalatrfps @Jointcptraffic @CPBlr @DgpKarnataka. Important road which connects Electronics City fly over.”

Water logging in roppena Agrahara ,Madivala traffic ps limits ,timely intervention by police by pumping out water restored the traffic almost immediately ,Good work by @acpsetraffic @madivalatrfps@Jointcptraffic @CPBlr @DgpKarnataka important road which connects ecity flyover pic.twitter.com/K8JHub2chW — DCP SOUTH TRAFFIC (@DCPSouthTrBCP) October 9, 2023

Several areas including the KR Puram area received heavy rains on Sunday evening and continued till the night. South Bengaluru also witnessed massive rain on Sunday night and traffic congestion was reported at Bannerghatta Road and Kanakapura road.

Another community handle called citizens movement east wrote on X, “K R Puram post-rain: Heavy flooding, sadly the norm here! If BBMP had spent 50% of allocated funds for drain maintenance, this could’ve been avoided. @DKShivakumar, there’s much to address!”

Hello everyone, If you find yourself caught in the heavy rain at the moment, kindly share your location so that we can share it here and assistance can be dispatched promptly!#BengaluruRains #BangaloreRains #BengaluruTraffic pic.twitter.com/lmdaEzOrbR — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) October 9, 2023

Check Traffic Guidelines

Police said slow-moving traffic due to waterlogging at Asthagram layout, Vijayanagar

As per the police updates, due to waterlogging, slow-moving traffic at Bhashyam Circle Kindly cooperate.

Due to water logging, slow-moving traffic near the Geddalahalli railway bridge

Due to waterlogging, the underpass near Kalpana junction (Cunningham Road) is closed.

Slow-moving traffic due to a car off-road near Kalyannagar, ORR towards Hebbala It will be removed shortly.

List of Roads to Avoid

As per the updates from the Bengaluru Traffic Police, waterlogging was reported in at least 10 locations across the city. The affected areas included Roopena Agrahara on Hosur Road, Nayandahalli on Mysuru Road, Haralur Junction on Hosur Road, railway underpass at Sheshadripuram, near Dhananjaya Palace in Vijayanagar, near Nagarjuna Junction on Bannerghatta Road, Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road, Kalyan Nagar bridge, opposite Chickpet Metro station, and Hesaraghatta cross in Peenya.

IMD Predicts More Rains

In the meantime, the Indian Meteorological Département (IMD) has predicted heavy rains and issued a yellow alert to south interior Karnataka. The IMD said moderate to heavy rains will continue at Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts.

The heavy rains in October comes after the Southwest Monsoon season has officially ended across the country and the nationwide rainfall was below normal, and Karnataka is among the state where the rains were deficient during the peak Monsoon period of June-August.

