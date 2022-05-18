Bengaluru Rains Latest Update: At least two people dead and several houses were damaged as heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs five lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 25,000 each to those whose houses have been affected.Also Read - Karnataka Governor Clears Anti-conversion Bill, 9th State To Implement Such Law

The chief minister also ordered the completion of work related to stormwater drains, along with secondary and tertiary drains, in several wards of the city at the earliest, besides clearing of encroachments and bottlenecks affecting the flow of rainwater. Also Read - Karnataka Announces Free Electricity Up To 75 Units Every Month To Rural SC/ST Households

“For two days, there have been continuous rain at several places (in the city) and there have been over 100 mm rainfall, inundating several low-lying areas. I have already spoken to the Commissioner (BBMP) and engineers and have put the taskforce, home guards and SDRF to work to de-clog and pump the water out,” Bommai said. Also Read - Zee Group Opens Its Technology And Innovation Centre In Bengaluru. Details Here

Giving details, he said the commissioner would be monitoring the work and the directions have been issued to set up a control room.

“As rain is expected to continue for the next two-three days, directions have been given to take precautionary measures, especially in low-lying areas….preparations were made for the rainy season and drains cleaned, but there are some geographical reasons too: Bengaluru cannot hold even 90 mm rains; adding to that gas line, water and cable work is on,” he added.

He also visited rain-battered areas of Hosakerehalli, Dattatreya Nagara, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and nearby areas and took stock of the situation.

Earlier in the day, two labourers died while many houses were flooded due to heavy downpour in the city. The Meteorological department has predicted more rains in the city for the next 24 hours.

Two labourers — Dev Vrat from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh — drowned after the water level inside a pipeline they were laying at Ullal increased suddenly due to heavy rains on Tuesday evening.

According to the Weather department, many areas received 50 mm to 150 mm rain in the last 24 hours. Horamavu, Yelahanka, Vidyapeetha, Rajmahal, Nagapura, Sampangiramnagar, Vidyaranyapura, Banaswadi, Jakkur and Singasandra were among the worst-hit.