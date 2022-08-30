Bengaluru Rains Latest Update: Incessant rains caused waterlogging in several parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday disrupting normal life. As per reports, trees were found uprooted in many areas and a holiday was declared for schools and colleges for Tuesday. Videos shared on social media showed vehicles stranded on a long waterlogged stretch on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, while pedestrians struggled to walk.Also Read - Rajasthan Floods: Over 300 Stranded at 4 Locations in Lakheri, Army Deployed For Rescue Operation

Notably, Karnataka has for a long time been witnessing heavy rain. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Monday visited flood-affected areas, including Ramanagara, to take stock of the situation. Also Read - 22 Schools In Karnataka's Belagavi Ordered Shut After Leopard Spotted In Nearby Area. Check Details Here

RESIDENTIAL AREAS WATERLOGGED

On Tuesday, several residential areas in Bengaluru were waterlogged after heavy rain lashed the city a day before, prompting authorities to send rafts to evacuate people to safer areas. Also Read - Himachal Rains: 22 Killed, 6 Missing In Flash Floods; 'Orange Alert' Issued For Next 12 Hours

As per IMD updates, Bengaluru received 12.8 mm of rainfall on Monday and has recorded 364.2 mm of rainfall in August so far. Notably, Bengaluru is breaking an all-time record of 387.1 mm in August 1998.

Bengaluru Rains: Watch Video Here

Bengaluru rains : Rescue works at Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru after waterlogging following overnight rains. pic.twitter.com/Lg2OVRzUJX — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) August 30, 2022

KARNATAKA TO SEE THUNDERSTORMS

Apart from this, many other areas of Karnataka are expected to see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with heavy rains in the days to come, said the meteorological centre in Bengaluru Tuesday.

The IMD said areas such as Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Haveri, Ballari, Davanagere, and Shivamogga too are likely to receive more rains.

The areas in Bengaluru that witnessed massive floods include Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout. Due to waterlogging and floods, traffic in these areas has been highly impacted.

IMD ISSUES YELLOW WARNING

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department had issued a yellow warning for Bengaluru on Tuesday predicting heavy rains. Also, holidays were announced for schools and PU colleges across the city.