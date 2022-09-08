Bengaluru Rains Latest Update: After heavy rains wreaked havoc in various parts of Bengaluru this week, there has been a rapid increase in demand for hotel rooms and a surge in tariffs. The development comes as several families in flood-hit Bengaluru moved into the hotels owing to the deluge and waterlogging. Water supply and electricity were disconnected in several apartments at LB Shastri Nagar off the Old Airport Road which prompted people to book hotel rooms for their accommodation.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: India's Silicon Valley Drowns, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Several Districts

Hotel rates gone up to Rs 30,000-40,000 per night

In this critical time, hotel rates have gone up and the rooms are now going for Rs 30,000-40,000 a night on average, which is double the normal range of Rs 10,000-20,000 across properties.

As per reports, hotels in Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, Old Airport Road and Koramangala areas are fully booked till Friday. Repots also suggest that the current rate for a room in the Leela Palace, located at Old Airport Road, starts from Rs 18,113.

The rates of OYO rooms in Bangalore, however, are affordable and stand a little over Rs 1,200, making it an easy stay option for people who are affected due to floods. Moreover, many hotels have sold out both single and double occupancy rooms for the next two days.

Check tariffs at different hotels:

For Radisson Blu Atria, the current tariff is Rs 11,100 apart from taxes per night for a double occupancy room, up from Rs 8,000.

And at Country Inn & Suites, a single room is available for Rs 5,500 for walk-in guests, and double room is charged at Rs 6,500 apart from taxes per night.

Torrential rains have caused havoc in different parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, with overflowing rivulets and floods affecting normal life, and causing damage to life and properties.

Acres of agricultural land, number of houses, several bridges, kilometres of roads are either washed away or inundated by flood water in several parts of north and south interior Karnataka.

More Rains For Bengaluru:

The weather bureau on Thursday predicted heavy rainfall for south interior Karnataka, including the city, for the next two days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over a few places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on September 8-9 and interior Karnataka on September 9-10, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Karnataka and neighbourhood. A trough runs from cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal to north Kerala across Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka,” it said.