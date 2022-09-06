Bengaluru Rains: Heavy rainfall has turned Bengaluru city into a huge water body, leaving residents of India’s “Silicon Valley” in a “marooned” situation. Angry citizens are sharing distressing videos on social media that show severe waterlogging, highlighting the amount of trouble they are facing. One of the vidoes shared by India.com shows how high-end cars like Lexus, BMW, and other luxury brands, Range Rover SUVs, and a Bentley among other ultra-expensive cars almost half-submerged in one of the city’s posh areas where the elite reside.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Vehicles Damaged In Flood? Check How Insurance Policy Can Cover Your Loss

While prices of the cars range from Rs 65 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore and above, the apartments — Divyasree 77 East in Yemlur — cost Rs 7–10 crore.

The video also shows relatively less expensive models — such as an older version of the Honda Civic and the now-discontinued Volkswagen Polo — submerged. It is important to note that no overall damage estimate is available as yet.