Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Bangaloreans had to face a harrowing time on Monday as several residential areas in Bengaluru were waterlogged owing to heavy rains, prompting authorities to send rafts to evacuate people.  The most affected areas are said to be Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout. Taking to Twitter, netizens are sharing pictures and videos of the inundated roads. “Situation is terrifying at Ecospace near Bellandur. Vehicles are quite literally sinking. Rains show no sign of relenting”, a Twitter user said, sharing a video. Also Read - Bengaluru IT Firms Lose ₹225 Crore As Workers Remain Stuck In Traffic For 5 Hours

Meanwhile, the city’s civic body BBMP has also issued helpline numbers. The toll free number 1533 will also act as the rain helpline. The BBMP also has a 24×7 helpline (2266 0000) and WhatsApp helpline (94806 85700), along with zonal helpline numbers. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates regarding Bengaluru rains.

    Bengaluru Rains: IMD Predicts Heavy Downpour Till Sept 9

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderous rainfall till September 9 across Karnataka. Heavy rains are going to lash Bengaluru, three districts of coastal Karnataka and hilly regions of the state.

    Bengaluru Rains: Advisory Issued For Fishermen
    The fishermen have been told not to venture into the sea as dangerous speedy winds are predicted. The rains are expected to pound north Karnataka districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, Davanagere for the next 4 days.

    Bengaluru Rains: Yellow Alert in Several Districts

    Yellow alert has been issued to Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagalur districts. Incessant rains have continued in the state for a month.

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Waterlogging in Several Areas

    Bengaluru Rains: Greenwood Regency worst-hit
    Residents of Greenwood Regency in Sarjapura road move their vehicles out of the basement. People in many apartment complexes are facing the same issue.

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Heavy rainfall in East Bengaluru