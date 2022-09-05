Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Bangaloreans had to face a harrowing time on Monday as several residential areas in Bengaluru were waterlogged owing to heavy rains, prompting authorities to send rafts to evacuate people. The most affected areas are said to be Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout. Taking to Twitter, netizens are sharing pictures and videos of the inundated roads. “Situation is terrifying at Ecospace near Bellandur. Vehicles are quite literally sinking. Rains show no sign of relenting”, a Twitter user said, sharing a video. Also Read - Bengaluru IT Firms Lose ₹225 Crore As Workers Remain Stuck In Traffic For 5 Hours

Meanwhile, the city’s civic body BBMP has also issued helpline numbers. The toll free number 1533 will also act as the rain helpline. The BBMP also has a 24×7 helpline (2266 0000) and WhatsApp helpline (94806 85700), along with zonal helpline numbers. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates regarding Bengaluru rains.