Bengaluru: Torrential overnight rains left India’s IT capital struggling on Monday as inundation and waterlogging threw life out of gear, leading to a public outpour of anger against alleged misgovernance and the powers that be. Boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts and a forecast of more rains has caused worry among the people residing in the vulnerable areas, even as many have started moving to safer zones, taking with them only necessary belongings. The rains severely impacted Bengaluru, leaving overflowing lakes and stormwater drains that inundated low-lying areas. Cars and two wheelers parked either in the basements or in front of the houses were submerged in parts of the city. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday night said the government has decided to release Rs 300 crore to manage the flood situation in the city. The chief minister chaired a meeting with senior ministers and officials in the night to take stock of the rain and flood situation in the state, especially the capital city, and the damages caused. The state government has decided to release Rs 600 crore to manage the rain and flood situation across the state.Also Read - Bengaluru Floods: Waterlogged Roads Force IT Employees To Commute Via Tractor To Reach Work | Video

Here are the LIVE updates on Bengaluru Rains: