Bengaluru rains LIVE: Schools in the rain-battered Bengaluru have declared holidays and companies asked their employees to work from home, as the city continued to reel from the aftermath of the torrential downpour that threw life out of gear for nearly a week in the country’s IT capital. Meanwhile, Karnataka IT and BT Minister CN Aswathanarayana have called a meeting of the representatives of the heads of several software companies at 5 pm on Wednesday to discuss the problems created in the city due to the unprecedented rain. The State Minister said that the state government is sincerely trying to solve the problems faced by the companies.Also Read - Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti Dies Due To Heart Attack, CM Basavaraj Condoles, Says 'Huge Loss For The State'

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON BENGALURU RAINS LIVE: