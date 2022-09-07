Bengaluru rains LIVE: Schools in the rain-battered Bengaluru have declared holidays and companies asked their employees to work from home, as the city continued to reel from the aftermath of the torrential downpour that threw life out of gear for nearly a week in the country’s IT capital. Meanwhile, Karnataka IT and BT Minister CN Aswathanarayana have called a meeting of the representatives of the heads of several software companies at 5 pm on Wednesday to discuss the problems created in the city due to the unprecedented rain. The State Minister said that the state government is sincerely trying to solve the problems faced by the companies.Also Read - Bengaluru Cries FLOOD As Rain Breaks 90-year Record, Heavy Rain Forecast For Next 2-3 Days

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON BENGALURU RAINS LIVE:

Live Updates

  • 10:22 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continuous rainfall in Bengaluru for the next five days. A yellow alert was issued on Wednesday.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Heavy rainfall in all the districts of old Mysuru region since the early hours of the day.

  • 9:00 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Locals in Bengaluru continued to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging as water is yet to recede from roads and bylanes after the downpour.

  • 8:51 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Watch visuals of waterlogged roads amid heavy rain in Bengaluru

  • 8:47 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with light to moderate spells of rain are likely to hit Belagavi, Bagalkote, Bengaluru (Urban), Bengaluru (Rural), Chickbalapura, and Kolar in the next three hours, predicted the IMD

  • 8:45 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, along with ministers CN Ashwathnarayan & R Ashok, local MLA, BBMP officials and concerned department visited rain-affected and waterlogged areas at Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru near Eco Space, early morning today.

  • 8:42 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Participants of the meeting with Karnataka IT minister will discuss issues faced by them in the meeting. Besides, the BBMP Chief Commissioner will present a PPT on the problems of the city.

  • 8:41 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Karnataka IT minister calls meeting of representatives of several software companies today
     Chief Secretary to the State Government, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Authority officials, Urban Development Department officials, and City Police Commissioner will be participating in this meeting which will be held in the conference hall of Vidhansouda. Heads or representatives of companies like Infosys, Wipro, Emphasis, Nasscom, Goldman Sachs, Intel, TCS, Philips, Sonata Software and other companies would attend the meeting.

  • 8:36 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said 162 lakes in the city are brimming, but flooding is localised between Bellandur and Varthur lakes. The flooding is limited to 5-6sqkm of the 800sqkm area of Bengaluru.