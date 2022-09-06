Bengaluru Rains LIVE Updates: The situation in several parts of rain battered Bengaluru, by and large continued to remain the same on Tuesday, with streets waterlogged, houses and vehicles partially inundated, as torrential downpour lashed the capital city on September 5 night. Using boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water by office goers and school children was a common sight this morning in several parts of the city like Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Marathahalli among several others. The rains severely impacted Bengaluru, leaving overflowing lakes and stormwater drains that inundated low-lying areas. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday night said the government has decided to release Rs 300 crore to manage the flood situation in the city.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains Cripple Flight Services, Road Traffic Badly Hit | 10 Points

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES ON BENGALURU RAINS:

  • 12:36 PM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE | This (waterlogging in Bengaluru) happened because of maladministration and totally unplanned administration of previous Congress government. They gave permission right, left and centre in the lakes and buffer zone: CM Basavaraj Bommai

  • 12:31 PM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE | Karnataka | We have given Rs 1500 crore for draining of water in Bengaluru while another Rs 300 cr has been given to remove encroachments. We’ll ensure that in future there’s no impediment to the flow of water: CM Basavaraj Bommai

  • 11:55 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE | Rainwater affected two water pumping stations in Mandya district. Water has receded from first pumphouse and supply will begin. Other pumphouse to be cleared by today afternoon. Meanwhile, water to be provided through tankers & borewells: Karnataka CM on drinking water supply in Bengaluru

  • 11:54 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE | We have taken it as a challenge. Our officers, engineers, workers and SDRF team are working 24/7. We have cleared a lot of encroachments and we are going to continue to clear them. Secondly, we are putting sluice gates to the tanks so that we can manage them better: Karnataka CM

  • 11:53 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE | Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, has received unprecedented rain. Entire Bengaluru is not in problem. Two zones, particularly Mahadevapura is in problem – First, it has 69 tanks in that small area and all are overflowing. Second, establishments are in lower level. Third, encroachments: Karnataka CM

  • 10:48 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE | Most parts of the Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur road, that houses some IT firms resembled lakes, affecting the movement of traffic. Bikers pushing their two-wheelers that were stuck and pedestrians struggling to navigate through knee-deep water was a common sight in many places.

  • 10:39 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE | Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said some areas in the state capital have received 150 per cent more rains than normal between September 1 and 5. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K.R.Puram have recorded 307 per cent excess rain.
    “This was the highest rainfall in the last 42 years. All the 164 tanks in Bengaluru are filled to the brim,” he said.

  • 10:30 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE | Traffic snarls continue this morning after heavy showers last night.

  • 9:54 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE | Several private schools have declared holidays and have switched to online teaching for a few days, while many offices have suggested that employees work from home.

  • 9:47 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE | Flights slightly delayed today after heavy rain and due to weather conditions: Spokesperson, KIAL Airport