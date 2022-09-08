Bengaluru Rains: Bengaloreans, brace yourself to witness more rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the worst is not over for  the country’s IT capital yet. While flood waters receded in some parts of Bengaluru, the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall over south interior Karnataka, including the city, for the next two days. In its latest bulletin, the IMD forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall over a few places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on September 8-9 and interior Karnataka on September 9-10. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates on Bengaluru rains.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Lexus India Offers Car Maintenance Package For Affected Customers

  • 8:39 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains: Several Districts Put on Yellow, Orange Alert

    Orange Alert issued for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikmagalur and Kodagu districts. A yellow alert has been issued in Uttara Kannada, Bagalkote, Belgaum, Gadag, Haveri, Yadagiri, Bellary districts.

  • 8:39 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains: Moderate to Heavy Rains Till Sept 11

    IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Bengaluru and rest of Karnataka till September 11.

  • 8:37 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains: Another Woman Dies in Rain-Related Incident

    A woman has reportedly died in Gadag district of Karnataka after a wall of her house collapsed due to heavy rainfall. Another house collapse has been reported from Chitradurga where the residents have sustained minor injuries.

  • 7:49 AM IST


    Bengaluru Rains: IMD’s Latest Bulletin

    “A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Karnataka and neighbourhood. A trough runs from cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal to north Kerala across Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka,” it said.

  • 7:23 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Work From Home For TCS, Wipro and IT Employees

    In the wake of the grim situation, top IT companies –Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro have announced work from home for their employees.

  • 7:21 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: E-commerce Companies Suspend Services In Inundated Areas

    E-commerce companies, especially their delivery boys, had a harrowing time to supply products to the customers as parts of Bengaluru was under deluge. In the inundated areas like Sarjapura, Bellandur, Varthur, Whitefield and Outer Ring Road, e-commerce firms had to suspend their services. Epsilon Residential Villas, 13km from CBD, which is home to Bengaluru’s corporate and business elite, was flooded. Several videos showing the villas completely submerged under water were doing rounds on social media.

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: IT Firms Suffer A Loss of Rs 225 Crore

    The Outer Ring Road Company Association (ORRCA) in Bengaluru had written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that IT firms on the Outer Ring Road have suffered a loss of Rs 225 crore due to the floods following heavy rainfall. The letter highlighted the poor infrastructure between the Central Silk Board and the K.R. Puram corridor, which supports the livelihood of one million people, including half a million software professionals. The letter has also warned that the IT companies will search for alternative destinations if the situation continues.

  • 7:13 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rains LIVE: State govt holds meeting with heads of tech companies

    After the unprecedented rainfall exposed the limitations of infrastructure in Bengaluru, especially in the regions that house the IT companies, the state government yesterday held a meeting with the heads and representatives of the tech companies. The heads and representatives of the tech companies such as Infosys, Wipro, Emphasis, Goldman Sachs, Intel, TCS, Philips, Sonata and others attended the meeting.