Bengaluru Rains: Bengaloreans, brace yourself to witness more rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the worst is not over for the country’s IT capital yet. While flood waters receded in some parts of Bengaluru, the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall over south interior Karnataka, including the city, for the next two days. In its latest bulletin, the IMD forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall over a few places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on September 8-9 and interior Karnataka on September 9-10. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates on Bengaluru rains.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Lexus India Offers Car Maintenance Package For Affected Customers