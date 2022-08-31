Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Several parts of Bengaluru are still submerged underwater after heavy rains lashed the city for the past two days. The incessant rain has also taken away people’s festive mood in the state. The heavy rainfall has also caused damage to life and property as hundreds of trees were uprooted and several houses and buildings damaged, while vehicles got submerged under water on overflowing roads. Netizens took to Twitter to share videos and pictures of their struggle due to the waterlogged roads and flood-like situations in different parts of the city. The city traffic police have also issued advisories for commuters to avoid and vehicular traffic has also been diverted in many areas due to waterlogged roads.Also Read - No Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations At Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan, Maintain 'Status Quo': Supreme Court

