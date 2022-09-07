Bengaluru Rains Latest Update: Considered as India’s IT hub, normal life in Bengaluru came to standstill after torrential rains left the city in inundation and waterlogging, leading to a public outpour of anger against alleged misgovernance and mismanagement. A video that has gone viral on social media showed on Wednesday school children crossing a submerged bridge on a JCB machine in Guledagudda town of Bagalkote district. The bridge was submerged due to an overflowing canal and the JCB machine belonged to a local resident.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains Video: Explained Why The City Gets Flooded and Solution For It - Watch Video

#WATCH | Karnataka: School children cross a submerged bridge on a JCB machine in Guledagudda town of Bagalkote district. The bridge was submerged due to an overflowing canal. The JCB machine belonged to a local resident. pic.twitter.com/sSs2D2a77f — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

On Tuesday, several videos shared on social media showed people in the city crossing the flooded roads with bulldozers. The video that was shared by a Twitter user immediately grabbed attention of netizens on social media. The 18-second video clip looked like a fast-pacing river and not like a city road. Several other videos shared on social media also showed people crossing the inundated roads with the help of tractors.

Bengaluru on September 6 witnessed traffic bottlenecks, power outages and flooded houses as a result of heavy rains during an unusually-heavy monsoon season.

Karnataka HC directs BBMP to set up cells to address grievances

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka High Court directed the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to immediately set up cells to address the grievances of citizens affected by the heavy rains and flood situation in several areas. The direction mandates setting up of a cell in each ward of Bengaluru.

Each cell will have an engineer who will attend to the grievance of the public. “The ward engineer in each ward shall be notified to deal with the grievance of residents,” the court said.

The court also directed the BBMP to notify the establishment of a team of engineers for each ward who would hear the grievances of the residents and manage the “systematic water flow”.

Bengaluru returns to normalcy

In a sign of relief, many parts of Bengaluru that were battered by torrential rains for the last couple of days appeared to be slowly returning to normalcy with floodwaters by and large receding in some areas.

As per updates, most parts of the waterlogged roads have been cleared, while work is on for removing water in some of the worst hit areas that were inundated, amid some respite from rains.

Traffic is almost returning to near-usual levels, and things may get back to normal very soon, they hoped. Bengaluru traffic police have issued an advisory regarding waterlogging near ‘Eco Space’ on the Outer Ring Road among other areas.

Also, the city’s Cauvery water supply is said to have resumed to a large extent, after the supply was hit in some areas because of flooding at a pumping station in T K Halli, officials said.